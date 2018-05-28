back
How blue-footed boobies attract mates
They may be clumsy, but these blue-footed birds know exactly what they're doing when it comes to mating. ❤️ (via Brut nature)
05/28/2018 1:02 PM
31 comments
Milena R.07/03/2019 10:49
Impressive blue footed birds and so cute! I love them 🐦💙💙💙
Saqib K.06/01/2018 02:14
Awesome birds
Zulqarnain B.06/01/2018 01:39
bst
Ajeel H.05/31/2018 23:59
سبحان اللة وبحمدة على كل نعمة
Waseem S.05/31/2018 15:33
Subhanallah
Farouk J.05/31/2018 08:22
جميل جدا
Al C.05/31/2018 02:34
Hahahaha Boobies hahaha
Hayat H.05/31/2018 00:43
Il a de beaux chaussures 😊😊😊
Gemma L.05/30/2018 23:35
them feet 😍
ابوحسام ا.05/30/2018 21:23
سبحان الله
Hassaan A.05/30/2018 20:09
Subhan Allah
Marilyn P.05/30/2018 19:28
Veo que a uno de ellos se le quedo pegada al pico una pluma pequeña y la mira tanto que se le juntan los ojos ,cómico
Saif L.05/30/2018 18:57
سبحان الله
يونس ح.05/30/2018 18:37
تم
Madiha A.05/30/2018 13:04
سبحان الله
Mahesh S.05/30/2018 11:56
Super
Đậu Đ.05/30/2018 11:32
thấy qua con chim nào làm màu thế chửa
Petrayolamda G.05/30/2018 06:33
Aves los piqueros patas azules
Petrayolamda G.05/30/2018 06:32
Islas Galapagos Ecuador
Ajay L.05/30/2018 01:55
Good morning