How blue-footed boobies attract mates

They may be clumsy, but these blue-footed birds know exactly what they're doing when it comes to mating. ❤️ (via Brut nature)

05/28/2018 1:02 PM
  • 99.3k
  • 39

31 comments

  • Milena R.
    07/03/2019 10:49

    Impressive blue footed birds and so cute! I love them 🐦💙💙💙

  • Saqib K.
    06/01/2018 02:14

    Awesome birds

  • Zulqarnain B.
    06/01/2018 01:39

    bst

  • Ajeel H.
    05/31/2018 23:59

    سبحان اللة وبحمدة على كل نعمة

  • Waseem S.
    05/31/2018 15:33

    Subhanallah

  • Farouk J.
    05/31/2018 08:22

    جميل جدا

  • Al C.
    05/31/2018 02:34

    Hahahaha Boobies hahaha

  • Hayat H.
    05/31/2018 00:43

    Il a de beaux chaussures 😊😊😊

  • Gemma L.
    05/30/2018 23:35

    them feet 😍

  • ابوحسام ا.
    05/30/2018 21:23

    سبحان الله

  • Hassaan A.
    05/30/2018 20:09

    Subhan Allah

  • Marilyn P.
    05/30/2018 19:28

    Veo que a uno de ellos se le quedo pegada al pico una pluma pequeña y la mira tanto que se le juntan los ojos ,cómico

  • Saif L.
    05/30/2018 18:57

    سبحان الله

  • يونس ح.
    05/30/2018 18:37

    تم

  • Madiha A.
    05/30/2018 13:04

    سبحان الله

  • Mahesh S.
    05/30/2018 11:56

    Super

  • Đậu Đ.
    05/30/2018 11:32

    thấy qua con chim nào làm màu thế chửa

  • Petrayolamda G.
    05/30/2018 06:33

    Aves los piqueros patas azules

  • Petrayolamda G.
    05/30/2018 06:32

    Islas Galapagos Ecuador

  • Ajay L.
    05/30/2018 01:55

    Good morning