back

How do sharks find their prey?

Sharks have some sort of sixth sense that allow them to detect invisible prey

06/22/2018 7:19 AM
  • 816.5k
  • 3

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

3 comments

  • Nancy D.
    07/02/2018 18:35

    Bats can do that,it’s no big deal.

  • Masrubiah B.
    06/28/2018 09:54

    I

  • Lauren S.
    06/23/2018 16:08

    sensory and waves