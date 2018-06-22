back
How Robin Williams Befriended Koko the Gorilla
Koko — the beloved sign-language savvy gorilla — has died at 46. This meeting with Robin Williams reflects her unique charisma and warmth.
06/22/2018 1:30 PMupdated: 08/09/2019 7:20 PM
Lavon B.09/19/2019 19:12
Wow
Giorgio P.08/05/2019 11:13
Ciao. Like Robin no one after him. R. I P.
Aletbe M.07/23/2019 18:54
see sign language is very useful 😶😶
Ian S.07/21/2019 09:29
,
Joseph J.07/13/2019 00:04
Good person.
Myra H.07/04/2019 12:34
Missing Robin and Koko😭
Penny H.07/03/2019 23:50
RW looks genuinely happy in this
Alan L.06/28/2019 20:47
Wonderful to watch with sad memories
Margaret G.06/20/2019 20:38
That brought tears to my eyes
Kenneth M.06/17/2019 23:25
Awesome we can learn alot about compassion from our animal kingdom.
Paul T.04/15/2019 14:43
Two friends reunited again ,good news .
Paul T.04/15/2019 14:43
Teresa M.04/11/2019 22:33
We lost two extraordinarily beautiful souls. Both made us laugh and showed us what two kind hearts together looked like. Beloved Robin & Koko. 💞🌺
Brenda V.04/10/2019 01:20
This is so precious!!!!!
Mark M.04/06/2019 04:30
What a amazing vidio the friendship between Robin & KoKo was magnificent so sad they are both gone they are both at peace & together again R.I.P. Robin & KoKo.
Joseph S.04/06/2019 02:28
I loved his jokes about his meeting with koko.
Mickey B.03/25/2019 00:52
The good from both kingdoms always die young💕
Angeleyes S.03/24/2019 13:42
They are both in hevan having the greatest laughs together again
Su L.03/21/2019 08:32
Oh my god!
Diana K.03/21/2019 05:35
❤️