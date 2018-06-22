back

How Robin Williams Befriended Koko the Gorilla

Koko — the beloved sign-language savvy gorilla — has died at 46. This meeting with Robin Williams reflects her unique charisma and warmth.

06/22/2018 1:30 PMupdated: 08/09/2019 7:20 PM
  • 2.3m
  • 2.0k

And even more

  1. 5 good news stories

  2. Singapore took a green approach to its development

  3. 5 good news stories

  4. This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  5. A ray of hope for the world's heaviest parrot

  6. This center in Belarus protects bats from the cold

1539 comments

  • Lavon B.
    09/19/2019 19:12

    Wow

  • Giorgio P.
    08/05/2019 11:13

    Ciao. Like Robin no one after him. R. I P.

  • Aletbe M.
    07/23/2019 18:54

    see sign language is very useful 😶😶

  • Ian S.
    07/21/2019 09:29

    ,

  • Joseph J.
    07/13/2019 00:04

    Good person.

  • Myra H.
    07/04/2019 12:34

    Missing Robin and Koko😭

  • Penny H.
    07/03/2019 23:50

    RW looks genuinely happy in this

  • Alan L.
    06/28/2019 20:47

    Wonderful to watch with sad memories

  • Margaret G.
    06/20/2019 20:38

    That brought tears to my eyes

  • Kenneth M.
    06/17/2019 23:25

    Awesome we can learn alot about compassion from our animal kingdom.

  • Paul T.
    04/15/2019 14:43

    Two friends reunited again ,good news .

  • Paul T.
    04/15/2019 14:43

    Two friends reunited again ,good news .

  • Teresa M.
    04/11/2019 22:33

    We lost two extraordinarily beautiful souls. Both made us laugh and showed us what two kind hearts together looked like. Beloved Robin & Koko. 💞🌺

  • Brenda V.
    04/10/2019 01:20

    This is so precious!!!!!

  • Mark M.
    04/06/2019 04:30

    What a amazing vidio the friendship between Robin & KoKo was magnificent so sad they are both gone they are both at peace & together again R.I.P. Robin & KoKo.

  • Joseph S.
    04/06/2019 02:28

    I loved his jokes about his meeting with koko.

  • Mickey B.
    03/25/2019 00:52

    The good from both kingdoms always die young💕

  • Angeleyes S.
    03/24/2019 13:42

    They are both in hevan having the greatest laughs together again

  • Su L.
    03/21/2019 08:32

    Oh my god!

  • Diana K.
    03/21/2019 05:35

    ❤️