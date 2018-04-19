back
How the oxpecker eats
These birds remove parasites from mammals' backs. But some scientists say they're actually a threat...
04/19/2018 4:10 PM
34 comments
Taipan S.09/15/2018 14:57
Good
Levi L.08/25/2018 09:00
I’ve never been so conflicted I wanna pop those little bastards but also let em be I just don’t know
Max P.08/12/2018 00:41
One hand they’re helpful and the other hand they can be jerks
Wallace R.07/24/2018 16:58
It’s like how flies will eat your pups ears
Fawad H.07/19/2018 18:57
Andre D.07/14/2018 14:13
It's called nature Not science
Paul D.07/04/2018 02:21
The misspelling is almost as bad as this video
Yusuf H.07/03/2018 22:59
Ben H.07/03/2018 18:13
“How does the Oxpecker eats” We are dealing with a professional
Trevor G.06/17/2018 18:48
Yet another thing "scientists" are gonna say is bad. Leave nature to it's own and stop screwing with it.
Alejandra H.06/16/2018 04:50
Lyadi D.06/15/2018 05:52
Only God is Great. 🙏🙏🙏.
Joseph V.06/13/2018 22:22
Nature makes sure if you make a mistake you die.
Norman B.06/12/2018 04:21
Maybe they are removing infected flesh??
Jason W.05/24/2018 03:51
Both negative and positive. Kinda like the human, huh?
Sirimaiya S.05/07/2018 13:07
Andrew T.05/02/2018 19:28
Joe H.04/30/2018 05:21
Florin U.04/28/2018 23:07
better let nature follows his course
Michael R.04/27/2018 11:29
We have to consider that them pecking at wounds may be to remove devitalized tissue that needs to be removed. Say to remove fibrinous exudate that can build up in wound and if exposed to the the elements can harbor bacteria and parasites. It's the basis of daily wet-to-dry dressing changes. But then again what do I know.....I'm just a surgeon.