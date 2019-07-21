back
How to go on vacation in an eco-friendly way
Traveling to "Canada" 90 minutes away from Paris, spending a night in an eco-friendly hotel... Here are different ways to travel more responsibly. Episode 9 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with French author Julien Vidal.
07/21/2019 8:34 AM
9 comments
Conchita L.07/24/2019 03:54
Good idea. Good for health and expressing love for mother earth.
Cynthia T.07/22/2019 04:05
🥰🌸
Pariwat P.07/22/2019 01:52
😍😍😍
Louise S.07/21/2019 20:42
Wow! 😍⛱⛺️💪🏼 Thank you! Merci!
Saif B.07/21/2019 13:42
Commencez par vous même .
Martina K.07/21/2019 08:55
That´s it is! :)
Muhammad S.07/21/2019 08:44
Beautiful place!Nice View!
Brut nature07/19/2019 19:03
Located right next to Paris catacombs, the began its ecological transition in the 2000s, reducing their water consumption by 50%, their electricity bill by 30%, and their trash by 80%.
Brut nature07/19/2019 18:55
was founded in 2017 by Thibaut Labey and Ferdinand Martinet. They offer stays and adventures in the great outdoors right next to large urban centers. Find out more: https://www.chilowe.com/