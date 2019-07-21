back

How to go on vacation in an eco-friendly way

Traveling to "Canada" 90 minutes away from Paris, spending a night in an eco-friendly hotel... Here are different ways to travel more responsibly. Episode 9 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with French author Julien Vidal.

07/21/2019 8:34 AM

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

9 comments

  • Conchita L.
    07/24/2019 03:54

    Good idea. Good for health and expressing love for mother earth.

  • Cynthia T.
    07/22/2019 04:05

    🥰🌸

  • Pariwat P.
    07/22/2019 01:52

    😍😍😍

  • Louise S.
    07/21/2019 20:42

    Wow! 😍⛱⛺️💪🏼 Thank you! Merci!

  • Saif B.
    07/21/2019 13:42

    Commencez par vous même .

  • Martina K.
    07/21/2019 08:55

    That´s it is! :)

  • Muhammad S.
    07/21/2019 08:44

    Beautiful place!Nice View!

  • Brut nature
    07/19/2019 19:03

    Located right next to Paris catacombs, the began its ecological transition in the 2000s, reducing their water consumption by 50%, their electricity bill by 30%, and their trash by 80%.

  • Brut nature
    07/19/2019 18:55

    was founded in 2017 by Thibaut Labey and Ferdinand Martinet. They offer stays and adventures in the great outdoors right next to large urban centers. Find out more: https://www.chilowe.com/