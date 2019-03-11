back
Illegal gold panning in French Guiana: episode 1
French Guiana: over 10,000 illegal gold prospectors are posing a threat to the environment and indigenous people. Brut Nature followed some members of the Kali'na people along the Surinam border. Episode one of our series of stories on the impact of gold in Guiana.
03/11/2019 3:30 PM
5 comments
Kada K.03/16/2019 07:13
F:8
Ruby Y.03/14/2019 18:56
Indegenous people are open lured by scamming visitors just to get what they have because of lack of knwledge on what they have and lack of support from their government. Most Indegenous people live in remote areas of the country and self supporting by means of fishing, or farming. they are easily swayed and unsuspecting to other people in their villages. Lack of support and protection from government make this villagers be controlled by propectors. Gold? I dont think its real its pass from one mouth to the other if theres is gold then the government of French Guinae have already taken over leaving these people with polluted river and soil.
Ian O.03/14/2019 07:30
Marcel P.03/12/2019 21:53
Roy D.03/12/2019 00:08
