Immigration: Trump vs Trudeau

When it comes to talking about immigration in their countries, Justin Trudeau and Donald J. Trump couldn't be more different.
79 comments
Ron B.09/08/2018 00:13
Trudeau himself admitted the Truth. "Diversity leads to Entropy"
Lori C.09/05/2018 12:52
Trump the man get the Muslim out of are country and send them to Canada and all illegals Canada can have them see how that works out for you.
James J.09/04/2018 22:13
Trump has the right idea
Joe F.09/04/2018 20:14
Although I don't like Trump, whatsoever, the Prime Minister and the entire country of Canada might think differently if Mexico was along their border and unknown people were just pouring in at every corner with them having no idea who it is.
Jarrod M.09/04/2018 13:26
And by the way the western separatist movement grows every day Trudeau is in government. Careful who you follow Liberals.
Jarrod M.09/04/2018 13:22
Trudeau is now making Taxpayers pay hundreds of millions to pay for so called refugees and is raising taxes like crazy, also has created a campaign for refugees to be hired instead of Canadians. Trudeau is not for Canada he is for himself.
Pat G.09/03/2018 14:11
Vote Republican
Ronald C.09/03/2018 07:43
I want to go 2 Canada
Donald D.09/03/2018 07:23
Love our canadian atheist nation
Akbar R.09/03/2018 01:36
welp! I know where I'd want to go. Lol
Scott H.09/03/2018 00:07
Then take them all
Ehsan S.09/02/2018 16:36
Jasten dcesion always is positive for those who have trouble 👍👍👍👍👍
Paul K.09/02/2018 13:25
Look what happen now, they have terrorists coming killing people and the Canadians are very upset on Trudeau that open the doors to criminals and bandits. He'll probably not be reflected in the coming elections. I immigrated from Canada to the US back in the mid 80s and took me 6 years to get my green card and I had to sign a form that for 4 years I was not suppose to apply for any government assistance. I was interviewed by a US immigration officer on the history and constitution of the United States and all my answers were to be given in English. I had to provide police records that I had no criminal record and I went through medical exams my, my wife and my children including TB. I had a high position in the Ontario Government but that was not a consideration I was in a quota based on my country of birth which was Greece. These are the facts how immigration was allowed in US back then and as far as I know still is for most people who want to enter this country.
Mervat H.09/02/2018 08:53
I really respect Justin Trudeau
Zahra A.09/01/2018 13:08
Proud to be Canadian . Trudeau is best.
Jason J.08/31/2018 02:09
Well when your country is bankrupt and overthrown, holler America will save you as always
Anish J.08/30/2018 05:52
So the immigrants don't want more immigrants. Good for them. Especially their fearless leader who's married an immigrant. MAGA(WD).
Maximus P.08/30/2018 05:11
I dont agree with all his policies/legislation (or lack thereof) but on immigration Trudeau hits the mark every time!
DK M.08/30/2018 03:44
He's the son of Pierre Trudeau. Thank you Justin!!!! Canada 🇨🇦
Hashmat E.08/30/2018 02:03
Good and bad can't be compare. Proud of you our prime minister Trudeau.