back
In some countries, the captive marine mammal industry continues to grow
While several countries have passed laws to ban keeping orcas in captivity, many aquarium parks still offer shows with cetaceans. And in China, the market is currently booming…
11/13/2020 6:06 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:00
In some countries, the captive marine mammal industry continues to grow
- 4:56
The life story of Kaavan the elephant
- 3:57
There's A New Flipper In Town
- 3:25
A horse euthanized in Australia reignites criticism
- 2:45
A flying squirrel trafficking ring shut down in Florida
- 5:02
5 good news stories for the planet
8 comments
Veronica C.32 minutes
This all needs to stop NOW,where ever in the world.
Ali A.33 minutes
Hopefully they will chop their 'trainer' head off
Mark A.33 minutes
Let them keep showing the animals or they will be on a plate next week
Jess B.an hour
SET THEM FREE !!! 😡😡😡😡
AL L.an hour
China ..... need it say more
Paula A.an hour
China always been the worse to animals..
Cathy R.2 hours
Saddening to see that $$ is the root of these atrocities.
Annsofi H.2 hours
Animalabuse