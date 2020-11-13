back

In some countries, the captive marine mammal industry continues to grow

While several countries have passed laws to ban keeping orcas in captivity, many aquarium parks still offer shows with cetaceans. And in China, the market is currently booming…

8 comments

  • Veronica C.
    32 minutes

    This all needs to stop NOW,where ever in the world.

  • Ali A.
    33 minutes

    Hopefully they will chop their 'trainer' head off

  • Mark A.
    33 minutes

    Let them keep showing the animals or they will be on a plate next week

  • Jess B.
    an hour

    SET THEM FREE !!! 😡😡😡😡

  • AL L.
    an hour

    China ..... need it say more

  • Paula A.
    an hour

    China always been the worse to animals..

  • Cathy R.
    2 hours

    Saddening to see that $$ is the root of these atrocities.

  • Annsofi H.
    2 hours

    Animalabuse

