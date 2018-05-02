back

India is building roads from recycled plastic

In India, over 30,000 km of roads are made from recycled plastic.

05/02/2018 10:25 AM
  • 2.8m
  • 104

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

76 comments

  • Pawan K.
    06/14/2018 09:38

    Very good

  • Ganesh J.
    05/29/2018 07:28

    Where in India ?

  • Tia I.
    05/28/2018 05:44

    That's the reason behind potholes in every corner of india.. most plastic that has recycled are made in China ..

  • Kapan B.
    05/28/2018 05:20

    Not happening

  • Naag V.
    05/27/2018 12:12

    That is If the government actually takes the big decision to lay roads in the first place, unless a contractor pushes it for profit

  • Balmiki S.
    05/27/2018 11:23

    Excellent technology

  • Shaik S.
    05/27/2018 10:48

    I hate n don't encourage such ideas

  • Shaik S.
    05/27/2018 10:47

    It's motivating to increase usage of plastic n plastic related garbage

  • Chandra V.
    05/27/2018 08:39

    A GOOD START

  • மணிகண்டன் எ.
    05/26/2018 21:07

    Danger

  • Ak D.
    05/26/2018 16:04

    .

  • Pankaj K.
    05/26/2018 11:58

    TATA in Jameshedpur area building such roads and in Bangalore. But it's one of costliest affair

  • Sharad M.
    05/26/2018 11:57

    Wow

  • Rita W.
    05/26/2018 11:44

    There not in goa come the rains we will have holes size of craters

  • Zubayr Z.
    05/26/2018 11:19

    Oh that's why Roads look like Garbage in India

  • Gopala K.
    05/26/2018 10:43

    Like it very mich. Let people collect their own plastic waste separately and hand it over to street cleaners.

  • Dabbikr S.
    05/26/2018 10:41

    Good jiho India

  • Imran A.
    05/26/2018 09:53

    Aftr d road is recycled n made.. Thn everymnth it is recycled by potholes.. Hatssoff to d roads n person who makes it..

  • Hitesh S.
    05/26/2018 02:49

    Kiska fayda hoga. Barbaadi to Aam aadmi K Paisey ki hogi

  • Arun G.
    05/25/2018 15:54

    Nice idea