India is building roads from recycled plastic
In India, over 30,000 km of roads are made from recycled plastic.
05/02/2018 10:25 AM
- 2.8m
- 7.3k
- 104
76 comments
Pawan K.06/14/2018 09:38
Very good
Ganesh J.05/29/2018 07:28
Where in India ?
Tia I.05/28/2018 05:44
That's the reason behind potholes in every corner of india.. most plastic that has recycled are made in China ..
Kapan B.05/28/2018 05:20
Not happening
Naag V.05/27/2018 12:12
That is If the government actually takes the big decision to lay roads in the first place, unless a contractor pushes it for profit
Balmiki S.05/27/2018 11:23
Excellent technology
Shaik S.05/27/2018 10:48
I hate n don't encourage such ideas
Shaik S.05/27/2018 10:47
It's motivating to increase usage of plastic n plastic related garbage
Chandra V.05/27/2018 08:39
A GOOD START
மணிகண்டன் எ.05/26/2018 21:07
Danger
Ak D.05/26/2018 16:04
.
Pankaj K.05/26/2018 11:58
TATA in Jameshedpur area building such roads and in Bangalore. But it's one of costliest affair
Sharad M.05/26/2018 11:57
Wow
Rita W.05/26/2018 11:44
There not in goa come the rains we will have holes size of craters
Zubayr Z.05/26/2018 11:19
Oh that's why Roads look like Garbage in India
Gopala K.05/26/2018 10:43
Like it very mich. Let people collect their own plastic waste separately and hand it over to street cleaners.
Dabbikr S.05/26/2018 10:41
Good jiho India
Imran A.05/26/2018 09:53
Aftr d road is recycled n made.. Thn everymnth it is recycled by potholes.. Hatssoff to d roads n person who makes it..
Hitesh S.05/26/2018 02:49
Kiska fayda hoga. Barbaadi to Aam aadmi K Paisey ki hogi
Arun G.05/25/2018 15:54
Nice idea