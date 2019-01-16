back
India: Sikkim is the first organic state in the world
There is a place where using chemical fertilizers is a crime, where the farmland is 100% organic, and where a major reforestation campaign is underway. Welcome to Sikkim, the first organic state in India and the world.
01/16/2019 7:57 AM
21 comments
Monika P.03/17/2019 18:46
Where there is will there is a way.
Erika T.01/25/2019 23:36
<3 This! We need to be more like Sikkim.
Fred P.01/18/2019 08:21
Terence Liu
Mona E.01/17/2019 19:10
Delt
Stephane B.01/17/2019 18:17
un espoir...
Monique D.01/17/2019 06:18
Amazing! The world should follow suit!
Greg O.01/17/2019 04:43
Hey Tennessee ! This is what pro-agriculture really looks like.
Stephany M.01/17/2019 04:36
This is a miracle come true! Congratulations to Sikkim, who disregarded the nay sayers and just DID it. You have the respect of all the rest of us! Well done!
Filomena P.01/16/2019 20:54
Come on Australia. Learn something from this!!
Fleur d.01/16/2019 16:56
Monsanto Company there's LIFE without you.
Helmut Z.01/16/2019 14:12
A wonderful example what can be done for a win win no matter what your ideology. It takes a political will, which unfortunately is almost impossible as long as we are under the illusion that we are living under a democratic system. As long as just a few dictate and control our governments decisions. Our Constitution is a living document to be changed when appropriate. Democracy is not Freedom for whatever we wish to do. A social awareness of survival is part of it. Stop calling this Socialism.
Mizanur R.01/16/2019 13:44
Love you Sikkim ❤ Dear people of the world Please don't believe in harmful chemicals But believe in natural ways
Albino C.01/16/2019 10:20
Na india só á poluição!
Clare B.01/16/2019 09:46
McGinty how fabulous is this! Would b awesome to visit!
Aamirah P.01/16/2019 09:36
- in the North!
Aamirah P.01/16/2019 09:34
please can we go here?
Budz E.01/16/2019 09:01
It's all about cooperation. It's a hard work but feasibly possible. Kudos.
Peter B.01/16/2019 08:37
If we have an organic nation very soon mos of our water sources will be drinkable so water in plastic bottles to hold it will become surplus to requirement. Some of our worst polluted water is in towns and cities where it is contaminated with chlorine and fluorine.
Anand C.01/16/2019 08:37
👍🏽
Steven S.01/16/2019 08:23
Good on um . More should take note .