Indonesia wants to clean the Citarum
The Indonesian government has a new challenge: cleaning "the world's most polluted river".
03/06/2018 7:32 PM
Go G.09/16/2018 03:52
congratulations, you're number 1
Wade P.09/09/2018 06:59
That’s fucking disgusting.
Demetria E.08/05/2018 20:39
DISGUSTING
Zac P.07/10/2018 15:44
do you think recycling factories could become a mass industry in Indo. It takes care of the trash, reuses it for buildings or roads, and gives a lot of people jobs.
Fritz S.04/24/2018 16:21
Has Indonesia seen this? https://www.facebook.com/greenmattersmedia/posts/10155607414056538
Riccardo B.04/12/2018 13:11
So called “evolved” humans
Jonathon S.03/27/2018 00:01
I’d give you fifty bucks to drink a cup of water from that river would you take it?
Dannie U.03/24/2018 13:02
Yy
Tine W.03/23/2018 02:59
Where do they DUMP THE RUBBIS. GARBAGE .Show that to us .
Michael R.03/22/2018 15:06
This is what Asians are doing to their own countries! Not us! Them!
Aneta v.03/22/2018 10:07
☹
Michael F.03/17/2018 01:42
The government and the residents all need to help clean and stop this shit you dirty fucks!
Gabriel G.03/16/2018 15:50
, vous voulez toujours venir chez moi ? C’est à 20km 😉
Stephane R.03/16/2018 05:57
Y a du boulot, mais ils savent s y mettre!
Bob K.03/16/2018 05:00
Where is this!
Dolores P.03/15/2018 21:42
Povera terra
Lachhman K.03/15/2018 13:13
It’s happening All over the World
Śùbhø M.03/14/2018 18:33
Nice work
Natua S.03/14/2018 15:11
Just agree with, all over the world.
Bob B.03/13/2018 20:30
À place ils vont se sauver au Québec 😂