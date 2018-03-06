back

Indonesia wants to clean the Citarum

The Indonesian government has a new challenge: cleaning "the world's most polluted river".

03/06/2018 7:32 PM
  • 1.8m
  • 412

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

324 comments

  • Go G.
    09/16/2018 03:52

    congratulations, you're number 1

  • Wade P.
    09/09/2018 06:59

    That’s fucking disgusting.

  • Demetria E.
    08/05/2018 20:39

    DISGUSTING

  • Zac P.
    07/10/2018 15:44

    do you think recycling factories could become a mass industry in Indo. It takes care of the trash, reuses it for buildings or roads, and gives a lot of people jobs.

  • Fritz S.
    04/24/2018 16:21

    Has Indonesia seen this? https://www.facebook.com/greenmattersmedia/posts/10155607414056538

  • Riccardo B.
    04/12/2018 13:11

    So called “evolved” humans

  • Jonathon S.
    03/27/2018 00:01

    I’d give you fifty bucks to drink a cup of water from that river would you take it?

  • Dannie U.
    03/24/2018 13:02

    Yy

  • Tine W.
    03/23/2018 02:59

    Where do they DUMP THE RUBBIS. GARBAGE .Show that to us .

  • Michael R.
    03/22/2018 15:06

    This is what Asians are doing to their own countries! Not us! Them!

  • Aneta v.
    03/22/2018 10:07

  • Michael F.
    03/17/2018 01:42

    The government and the residents all need to help clean and stop this shit you dirty fucks!

  • Gabriel G.
    03/16/2018 15:50

    , vous voulez toujours venir chez moi ? C’est à 20km 😉

  • Stephane R.
    03/16/2018 05:57

    Y a du boulot, mais ils savent s y mettre!

  • Bob K.
    03/16/2018 05:00

    Where is this!

  • Dolores P.
    03/15/2018 21:42

    Povera terra

  • Lachhman K.
    03/15/2018 13:13

    It’s happening All over the World

  • Śùbhø M.
    03/14/2018 18:33

    Nice work

  • Natua S.
    03/14/2018 15:11

    Just agree with, all over the world.

  • Bob B.
    03/13/2018 20:30

    À place ils vont se sauver au Québec 😂