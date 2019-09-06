back
Interview: This photographer captured the lives of this island's last residents
"I wanted to show the last moments of these people's lives on the island, to show them waiting for its final hour..." She met with the last inhabitants of the Isle de Jean Charles, a small island in Louisiana which is being washed away. Photographer Sandra Mehl tells Brut Nature what she saw.
09/06/2019 10:13 AMupdated: 09/06/2019 3:17 PM
15 comments
Marc J.09/09/2019 18:43
The Obamas just bought ocean front property...
Brian L.09/08/2019 01:02
Earth goes through natural warming and cooling cycles. What will you say during the next ice age, that we went too far?
Dorothee C.09/07/2019 14:17
C'EST L'HORREUR. TOUT ÇÀ !!
Judith R.09/07/2019 03:57
thanks - the first U.S. climate refugees - We see docum on this - but no one cares until the water comes up to THEIR table - and they hate the Democratic governor who tries to make BIG OIL restore the damage ... JOBS,JOBS, JOBS -
Mark M.09/07/2019 02:10
Nature will balance itself and humanity will be reduced.....the 5th age
Cathy R.09/06/2019 20:59
Is saddening. Water is life! No more pipelines/ fracking ✊🏼
John G.09/06/2019 18:38
If you live near the sea at sea level, then move away. Not hard is it. Bit like living at the base of a volcano then crying when it erupts.
Hokoposola K.09/06/2019 14:42
In the face of the escalating geopolitical tensions and deteriorating living environments, human being's survival is subjected to mounting challenges. Therefore, it is imperative to promote the movement of An Era of Conscience to bring together the consciences deeply-rooted in people's hearts to enhance the awareness of global solidarity and to usher in sustainability. http://www.fowpal.org/?q=event
Suki H.09/06/2019 13:12
Poor White people.. you reap what you sow..
Anja S.09/06/2019 12:42
Greed destroys.
David H.09/06/2019 11:36
Here is a helpful resource to see the effect of sea level rise associated with global warming. You can move it around the country and adjust the temperature to see the change. The southern Louisiana coast shows more inundation than anywhere else I’ve looked. https://seeing.climatecentral.org/#9/30.3681/-92.7383?show=lockinAnimated&level=8&unit=feet&pois=hide
Vivek S.09/06/2019 11:23
I would have believed all this IF it wasn't peddled on BRUT :-D
Carol H.09/06/2019 10:32
But trump says there’s no climate change !
Brut nature09/06/2019 09:59
To see Sandra Mehl’s photo coverage of the Isle de Jean Charles in the new edition of 6 Mois magazine: http://www.6mois.fr/
Brut nature09/06/2019 09:57
To see ’s complete work: https://sandramehl.viewbook.com/