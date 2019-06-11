back
Interview: This woman chose not to have any kids
"I decided not to have children for the future of our planet." This choice, Leilani Münter made it 25 years ago. And today, in the light of environmental crises, she is more convinced than ever that this is the right decision.
06/11/2019 2:43 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 2:58 PM
- 840.6k
- 6.8k
- 1.1k
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
944 comments
Irina E.07/16/2019 20:20
I agree. Stupid ppl should decide not to have kids. Afterall it's a stupid decision. It's enough for 2 ppl to have just 1 kid and the population goes to 1/2. The problem is that stupid ppl have 3-5 kids and the smart ones 1 or none...
Sully W.07/13/2019 09:14
I’m 25 and so far I have never wanted children. Part of that feeling has always been that the earth is overcrowded. If I ever change my mind I want to adopt an orphan. Thank you for spreading this message Leilani!
David I.07/09/2019 22:44
Really? Sweetheart if u dont have children it's insignificant to world population, just 1 African woman can give birth to the children you and 6 of your other friends didn't have
Bakht R.07/04/2019 07:26
Once come to my side my dear.
Richard A.07/04/2019 04:36
Fair play to you. Whatever your choice in life to make it worth living, is up to you. At the end of the day. Whatever makes you happy is the main thing, for me, i was thinking the other way around, what if this BIG world has only very little people in it. isn’t it too boring to live in? 😂 obviously i have children, 4 of them, and i will live happily ever after! 😂🙏
Jessica S.07/04/2019 02:46
nah!
Rod G.07/02/2019 02:22
Poor Excuse
Raymundo L.07/01/2019 05:03
Let's see who will be there for you when u get old .
Sk N.07/01/2019 02:53
Thanks mem
Sara J.07/01/2019 01:16
😊
Anwar M.07/01/2019 01:14
There is no shortage of idiots
Ehsanullah R.07/01/2019 00:50
How are you
Dennis R.06/30/2019 23:45
Sigh Only white people can come up with these fuckery. No worries, black and brown people will continue to populate
Emmanuel T.06/30/2019 23:23
Utter Ignorance!
Shabbir S.06/30/2019 22:55
When u will old then realized it was a huge mistake
Survival S.06/30/2019 22:44
So i racon that she did a good decition by not having a baby .. not because she is right but because the Earth full of jerks who have these ideas of enviromental stuff so we dont need a new brilliant child of her with same mentality .. God devided the livlyhood on Earth in enough way for All humans . So instead of depriving innocent mothers having babes with this stupid argument why dont you come against war traders and politics and barons who steals billions of peoples recources and money haaa???
Mokrane H.06/30/2019 22:38
Le plus important c'est que t'es parents en pri une bon desition de ta voire. Donc pourquoi ne pas donner la même chose à tes enfants
Elise S.06/30/2019 22:29
The Bible says be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth. The truth is that mankind can do nothing to save the earth by not having children. Even with the best environmental actions, these can only provide temporary solutions. The Scriptures say that God will create a new heaven and a new earth wherein dwelleth righteousness. Only then when the pollutant - 'sin and sinners' will be destroyed will we have a permanent solution to the world's problem. If you want to be a part of that new reality, give your heart to Jesus. Will you do that today.?
Chinyere E.06/30/2019 22:27
What is this woman saying can you beat that she can't be serious that she wouldn't want to be a mother
Charles S.06/30/2019 22:27
If everyone thinks that way you will see a situation where the human population will stagnate, and many countries will have aging populations with very few people to take care of them. The wealth of this world has to be more evenly distributed. Having many children seems to be a function of poverty. Unless the rich and wealthy get rid of their greed the population explosion will not slow. When one takes a look at the countries where populations have exploded it tells you a simple story, look at Bangladesh and India or even Nigeria.India has a population that is closing in on that of China, but China has three times the size of India. Unless the rich developed nations start to share the wealth of this Earth more evenly populations will continue to explode.