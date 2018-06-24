back
Interview with Vincent Callebaut about new pioneering urban models
Underwater cities, "oceanscrapers" and whales swimming near your home. Here's how the city of tomorrow could look like according to architect-designer Vincent Callebaut.
06/24/2018 3:02 PM
Agnes A.07/23/2018 12:47
I love this idea, the only problem is that by the time it's done I'll be to old to move there.
James S.06/25/2018 10:06
Is this the dawning of the age of Aquarius.😊.No passports need. No country no Borders. No government to separate and divide and label people. Just people living and getting on with there lives. Sounds great. Their game is over.
Yacine A.06/25/2018 07:10
it's a good idea.
Karsten B.06/25/2018 06:09
He must be smoking a lot of that artificial stuff.😊😊😊
Anndy E.06/25/2018 02:02
Yes yes yes all very nice but tell me if there are cities that are not in the ocean the debris that is produced on land goes to the ocean, where the waste would go which were to inhabit those "Underwater Citizens" are not enough with destroying the forests to satisfy their comfort now they want to destroy the ocean just for comfort
Anndy E.06/25/2018 01:59
Si si si todo muy bonito pero dime si existiendo ciudades q no estan en el oceano los desechos q son producidos en tierra van a parar al océano ,a donde iria a parar los desechos del los q fueran habitar esas "Ciudaden submarinas"no les basta con destruir los bosques para satisfacer su comodidad ahora quieren destruir el oceano solo por comodidad
Ed C.06/25/2018 00:14
If you can't keep the plastic out of the water, your backyard will look a mess
Chad W.06/24/2018 22:22
Yeah what about Hurricanes, typhoons, water spouts etc...
Lunaitis M.06/24/2018 20:33
Que est ce que tu penses de ça, ?
Andrew P.06/24/2018 20:10
I really like this idea, super cool to push toward sustainability and symbiosis. However does anyone else see another white flight here? First out of the cities to the suburbs, now from land to sea. I would love to see ideas about creating the same symbiotic relationship with the land.
Akemi N.06/24/2018 20:08
Also as a mammal I naturally like land.
Akemi N.06/24/2018 20:04
Just have 1 or 2 kids max. and everything else will be solved in couple generations..... we don't need this or that. We just need balance.
Martina P.06/24/2018 18:57
This is copy paste of
Chris P.06/24/2018 17:19
To do that, we would have to move forward and admit that the "industrial revolution", as it were, has run it's course and start embracing "green" technology. But that would mean controlling the money.
Samo B.06/24/2018 15:48
Nany
Tracy C.06/24/2018 15:07
i was telling you about this yesterday