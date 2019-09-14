Iranian Woman Sets Self on Fire After Stadium Arrest
After potentially facing prison after attending a soccer match disguised as a man, Sahar Khodayari died by suicide after setting herself on fire. FIFA is now under pressure over women being banned from sports events in Iran.
Blue Girl puts pressure on Iran
Sahar Khodayari was an Iranian woman. She went to a soccer match. She was arrested. She then set herself on fire. Iranian women’s rights activist Sahar was only 29 years old. She dressed like a boy to sneak into a stadium in Iran, where women are banned. She was stopped by security forces to do a body search. At that moment, she said, “Don’t touch me, I am a woman.” She got arrested and the official media announced that her arrest was for wearing an inappropriate hijab and arguing with the security forces. She went in front of the court and as soon as she found out that she has to go to prison for 6 months, then she set herself on fire and she died in hospital.
“I really, really hope that something positive will happen, now that we have paid with our blood, now that we’ve gone to prison… I hope that this will bring some good to us. But I say that FIFA is complicit in this crime. FIFA is complicit with Iran. FIFA claims that it puts pressure on Iran, but that isn’t true. If it wanted to put pressure, it wouldn’t allow the championship to be held in Iran, it would forbid Iran from playing, it would bar Iran from all the international competitions,” Iranian activist Zeinab Sahafi pleads.
Zeinab was one of the first Iranian women to disguise herself as a man to get around the ban. Zeinab left Iran in August 2019. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iranian women have not had the right to attend men’s soccer games — even though there is no formal prohibition written into the law. In 2018, a petition was launched to allow women to enter the stadiums. The prohibition was lifted temporarily in 2018 so women could participate in the broadcast of World Cup games.
Brut.
90 comments
Monica A.09/30/2019 12:07
This is to sad she was so beautiful
Sonia D.09/30/2019 00:21
😢
Paul M.09/29/2019 22:30
Deeply, deeply saddening. FIFA should ban the Iranian football federation until there is equality at matches. Unacceptable misogyny.
Brianna L.09/29/2019 20:28
She was going to get six months in prison for that but there are men in America who get 6 months probation for molesting a child we're all still screwed up we're not perfect either
Teresa S.09/28/2019 13:24
This is what WE can look forward to it the Muslims take over America
Rick H.09/27/2019 23:12
Iranian women should be protesting Islam...and they have the secret weapon to do it with ....
Miguel R.09/27/2019 00:03
But isn’t that Iran’s culture and policies not fifa?
Shariffa S.09/26/2019 15:49
What a disgusting backward culture
Bart S.09/24/2019 15:57
Just leave it’s the boys club let the country fail
Angelica F.09/24/2019 00:12
This people are so crazy about it,!! is the religion called Islam,!🤬
Teresa R.09/23/2019 18:25
UN should say something about this!!!!
Brittney E.09/23/2019 00:56
I just cant believe Islam teaches to be so hateful and restrictive of women
Devin R.09/22/2019 15:39
Wasted her life for soccer? 😆
Sean V.09/22/2019 14:23
FIFA needs to ban these countries from international competition AND from hosting international events.
Judy L.09/21/2019 22:16
This is so horrible against women, what a loss to so many , there has to be some way to stop all these grave injustices against women and girls
Swechha K.09/21/2019 06:59
such a shame such law exists as if women are slaves
Richelle B.09/21/2019 06:37
So cheering for your country's representative is a bad thing to do? Sports is for everyone... No sportsmanship at all
Raul R.09/19/2019 23:58
where are the femenists in that
John S.09/19/2019 17:22
This story was fire
Tim B.09/18/2019 21:20
Still love Islam libs