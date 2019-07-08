Jessica Alba on Powerful Women
"[Women] don't necessarily need a man to save us. We will save each other." Jessica Alba spoke to Brut about powerful women and teaming up with Gabrielle Union on the new series L.A.’s Finest. 🚓
Jessica Alba Breaking Television Stereotypes
Nearly 20 years ago, Jessica Alba became famous thanks to her part as a genetically enhanced super-soldier in the series “Dark Angel.” In 2019, she’s breaking stereotypes with Gabrielle Union, as a “badass” LAPD police officer in the series “L.A.’s Finest.” In the U.S., 21% of the 100 top animated TV series featured casts with more female than male characters according to the data group Women and Hollywood. Jessica Alba further explains, “I think it's important for people to be able to see women doing this. You don't typically get to see women kick ass and crack jokes. And if they need to be saved or if they're being vulnerable or having a moment, we do it with each other. We don't necessarily need a man to save us. We will save each other, and I think that's actually refreshing.”
In the U.S., Only 6% of the most prestigious TV posts — CEO, CCO, president — are held by women. “I think a Hollywood just quickly reverted to what it's comfortable with and you just don't get to see a lot of stories like this being told, with women at the center of it,” Alba adds. As actresses, we have to resist this stereotype of how Hollywood wants to see women. And I think it's because Hollywood has typically been run by men and the way that they shape and mold female characters or even edit you is you have to be much more one note and appropriate to serve their male dominated story.
Jessica Marie Alba is an American actress and businesswoman. She began her television and movie appearances at age 13 in Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack, but rose to prominence at 19, as the lead actress of the television series James Cameron produced Dark Angel comic adaption, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.
79 comments
