Jessica Chastain — Hollywood Star and Fierce Activist

Jessica Chastain is not just another pretty face. She's a force to be reckoned with in a fight for equal pay for women and animal rights. This is her story.
9 comments
Juancarlos M.03/21/2019 14:49
Jessica Lee
Sherry M.03/20/2019 04:31
The wage gap doesn’t exist
Nicolas A.03/18/2019 00:01
STAY OUT OF POLITICS!
Lori C.03/17/2019 05:51
https://wgntv.com/2019/03/14/video-shows-beagles-force-fed-chemicals-at-michigan-lab-humane-society-says/
Lori C.03/17/2019 05:50
Please share this horrifying display of cruelty to beagles by a Dow pesticides testing facility in Michigan. https://www.facebook.com/groups/907326612731691/permalink/1515756308555382/
Michael W.03/17/2019 05:40
want equal pay, go to russia thats where communisim lives
Versie G.03/16/2019 13:01
Who? Lol
Eduman W.03/16/2019 12:55
PLEASE WOMEN WANTING GENDER EQUALITY IMPLIES THAT BILLS ARE TO BE SHARED AS WELL AS BEING HIT BY MEN WHEN THEY FIRST HIT MEN....PERIOD !
Ryan Z.03/16/2019 12:10
She's just like Shannon tweed