Komodo dragons are the world's largest lizards

Lean, mean, and often green — the venomous komodo dragons also have a taste for cannibalism. 😰 (via Brut nature)

05/18/2018 3:02 PM
  • 523.0k
  • 247

  • Filan K.
    07/06/2018 10:39

  • Chelly A.
    07/06/2018 10:36

  • Filan K.
    07/06/2018 04:20

  • Yosra K.
    05/31/2018 21:57

    I hate this animal😲😨😱

  • بشار ه.
    05/31/2018 20:39

  • Bill S.
    05/31/2018 17:15

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/01/30/science/cannibalism-animal-biology.html

  • Aynalem S.
    05/31/2018 15:39

  • Mohmed I.
    05/31/2018 08:32

  • Ming B.
    05/31/2018 03:34

  • Rahul N.
    05/31/2018 00:48

    Nope not gonna kill those with my shoes...

  • Sunday B.
    05/30/2018 23:24

  • ذوالفقار ا.
    05/30/2018 22:42

  • Princess H.
    05/30/2018 22:06

  • Everine V.
    05/30/2018 19:32

  • Lamen E.
    05/30/2018 18:49

  • أحمد ا.
    05/30/2018 17:17

  • Sidrah I.
    05/30/2018 15:47

  • عباس ا.
    05/30/2018 09:50

  • Rick C.
    05/30/2018 07:00

  • Ruman K.
    05/30/2018 05:24

