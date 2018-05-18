Komodo dragons are the world's largest lizards

Lean, mean, and often green — the venomous komodo dragons also have a taste for cannibalism. 😰 (via Brut nature)
178 comments
Filan K.07/06/2018 10:39
We are a local tour organizer based in Labuan Bajo Flores island of Indonesia, where is the gateway to get to Komodo National Park. For more information, find us in www.floresfunadventure.com
Chelly A.07/06/2018 10:36
We are a local tour organizer based in Labuan Bajo Flores island of Indonesia, where is the gateway to get to Komodo National Park. For more information, find us in www.komodojourney.com
Filan K.07/06/2018 04:20
We do organize tour to komodo island.. check here for more info.. www.filantravel.com
Yosra K.05/31/2018 21:57
I hate this animal😲😨😱
بشار ه.05/31/2018 20:39
تم
Bill S.05/31/2018 17:15
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/01/30/science/cannibalism-animal-biology.html
Aynalem S.05/31/2018 15:39
end nem of jeses
Mohmed I.05/31/2018 08:32
الكروكوديل أهو يا عم ياسين
Ming B.05/31/2018 03:34
igsuon sa imong bayawak haha
Rahul N.05/31/2018 00:48
Nope not gonna kill those with my shoes...
Sunday B.05/30/2018 23:24
Ooho
ذوالفقار ا.05/30/2018 22:42
يبلعك هادة
Princess H.05/30/2018 22:06
تم
Everine V.05/30/2018 19:32
idd!
Lamen E.05/30/2018 18:49
Ahmed AB Krima نشوفه نتفكرك ههههه مش عارف وعلاش
أحمد ا.05/30/2018 17:17
للبتتللاىوىىلابابلتلملبمبعوظؤز
Sidrah I.05/30/2018 15:47
😅
عباس ا.05/30/2018 09:50
تم
Rick C.05/30/2018 07:00
l’animal préféré de
Ruman K.05/30/2018 05:24
😳🙄😫😖😣 Hahaaa