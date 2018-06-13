back
La Caverne is a one-of-a-kind farm located in Paris
This farm is growing vegetables in a disused underground car park. It's fresh, organic, and located in the middle of Paris. 🥕
06/13/2018 6:29 PM
- 507.9k
- 390
- 22
14 comments
Kuba K.06/15/2018 01:34
Leds are dangerous for our sight so... If u dont want to destroy your own eyes keep a distance to led technology ;)
Mia M.06/14/2018 15:45
this is so cool!
Mada L.06/14/2018 14:41
<3
Héloïse A.06/14/2018 12:03
!!!!!!!! <3
Agathe M.06/14/2018 09:30
pour la prochaine fois?
Carla A.06/14/2018 08:41
👌
Zest S.06/14/2018 06:20
dit kunnen wij ook
Shirley P.06/14/2018 05:47
Amazing
Amy H.06/14/2018 02:36
I don't understand what the "brut" means in the title. Is that somebody's name? Or the name of the location where this stuff is filmed at?
Paredes T.06/13/2018 23:50
, I can help when it comes to mushroom production
Leila N.06/13/2018 23:14
Iniciativa muito interessante
Irfan A.06/13/2018 22:37
give this man a medal
David M.06/13/2018 21:52
That's brilliant
Mariapillai M.06/13/2018 18:53
Nothing but great. Keep it up. You people are the great environmentalists. If 40 percent of the population practice these ideas and values definitely the human race will be saved from the potential disasters ahead.