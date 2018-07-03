back

Living root bridges made of living plants

These living root bridges are made of living plants and get more stable with time. 🌳 (via Brut nature)

Earth

15 comments

  • Xanxui L.
    07/22/2018 09:39

    Cool place nice.

  • Herminia G.
    07/21/2018 12:31

    Interesante. Me gustaria ir, con miedo pero con emoción. !!

  • Rosa C.
    07/15/2018 21:56

    Excelente

  • Ajay K.
    07/15/2018 19:55

    Went their only once double decker bridge 😊

  • Amira R.
    07/11/2018 02:54

    رعب

  • Trọng N.
    07/07/2018 23:05

    so cool

  • Lorna W.
    07/07/2018 22:23

    Amazing!!!!

  • ام ك.
    07/06/2018 20:27

    فين ياعم التمساح لسه مجاش

  • Khaled M.
    07/06/2018 20:00

    ماينة مهدي انت تفهم

  • Marcia M.
    07/06/2018 02:04

    This is wonderful and amazing!!!

  • Salomón S.
    07/04/2018 11:44

    😯

  • Allison E.
    07/04/2018 09:09

    So cool

  • Memu S.
    07/04/2018 07:50

    It’s call natures strength , ashadharan 👌

  • Medhavi D.
    07/04/2018 04:31

    See this is what I was telling you about the other day So jana final?😬

  • Kajari B.
    07/03/2018 19:11

    It's fantastic!!!