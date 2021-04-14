back
Lizzo on fat acceptance: a timeline
“I just took a DNA test turns out I’m naturally fat.” Lizzo on fat acceptance: a timeline.
04/14/2021 8:58 PM
6 comments
Farooq W.14 minutes
I’ve heard about anorexia and makes sense. And I wouldn’t discriminate someone over that real illness. But you lazy sod. Get up and hit the gym , workout properly. Stop glorifying being lazy, fat and trying to tell other people to change their opinion on what’s sexy and what’s not
Emma P.an hour
🤮🤮🤮🤮
Dane R.an hour
I do care don’t listen to anyone who is being rude you’re beautiful
Dane R.an hour
You are sexy you’re beautiful in every way Don’t listen to those people who let you down you’re a star in that all that matters
Joseph R.an hour
I see fat bitchs at walmart dressing how they want too you ain't special..
Joseph R.an hour
Nah I'm sure she can loose some weight If she was determined