London's new vehicle tax against pollution
London has introduced the world's first Ultra-Low Emission Zone in a bid to fight air pollution. 🚗🇬🇧
04/17/2019 6:13 AM
47 comments
Anthony E.05/01/2019 21:26
So how will London get delivery’s of food and other things if lorry’s can’t deliver to shops without a tax and congestion charges also what about particulates from brakes and tires all vehicles create dust/particulates from brakes and tires
Tim S.04/30/2019 11:43
Just taxing the problem instead of fixing the problem.
Gary R.04/29/2019 02:50
It should be called U.H.T.Z ultra high tax zone.
William S.04/28/2019 22:52
A great big con
Atul L.04/27/2019 14:20
How this will make eco system. Just by charging tax ??
Saadaoui D.04/26/2019 18:20
Wookale xc
Steven B.04/25/2019 02:06
if i got to pay more in these areas in my diesel, i just will not drive in a eco way. using revs in a modern diesel wont heart it. my car good on diesel so would not cost me much and it can b pretty smokey. in to minds, make more pollution or just not pay and let them chase you for the money. got to do something on the war on drivers. im sticking to my diesel till they ban them, and already planning on bigger engine :)
Ruby Y.04/24/2019 17:37
Really to have clean air is expensive, just like the childrens song London Bridge is falling down, falling down, its needs fixing.
Bayer A.04/24/2019 12:57
Look
Assunta D.04/23/2019 23:06
esso es ser intelijente el beneficio es para todo larie lo respiramo todo por igual non condamine de alguna forma nos tocca a todos por igual
Ratlle R.04/23/2019 17:08
But Bosh made a filter that can reduce all the gas emissions to 1/10 of the legal European limits! WHY NOT USE IT ?!
Dr-Kazi W.04/22/2019 08:00
So what!! USA, China, India, Brazil, Japan are the principal pollutants producers!
Kevin M.04/22/2019 07:12
Just another tax on those that can't afford newer vehicles,my response F*** you and F*** your tax you retarded rectal sphincters.
Ali R.04/22/2019 06:46
Este sitio no es para fotos en poca ropa tengan piedad La casa de Dios se respeta
Tony Y.04/21/2019 23:00
My ass!!
Paul T.04/21/2019 00:27
Won't be many Londoners left..... at the rate they're getting stabbed Mr Khan.
Ronald R.04/20/2019 21:50
How about convert to electric vehicles?
Beto B.04/20/2019 03:48
More taxes will not help the environment.
Carlos T.04/18/2019 08:17
And the planes keep flying over...
Paul E.04/18/2019 05:52
Should have gone the whole hog like some Dutch cities. Get the vehicles out altogether with a very few exemptions. And make public transport more affordable