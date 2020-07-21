back
Malawi: NGOs' longstanding fight against poaching in Kasungu National Park
This nature reserve in Malawi has been plagued by poaching for decades. But today, it has almost entirely stopped. Here's how organizations like the ifaw are fighting to protect this ecosystem.
07/21/2020 7:24 AM
- New
And even more
- 3:20
2 comments
Jennifer N.an hour
Thank god for those that care. God bless you
Ariel F.2 hours
💚