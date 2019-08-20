back
Maya Bay will stay closed for an indefinite period of time
Made famous as the setting of the film "The Beach" with Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Bay is to remained closed by 2021, giving it more time to recover from mass tourism...
04/27/2019 4:18 PMupdated: 07/23/2020 12:38 PM
21 comments
Justin R.08/20/2019 04:46
Luc S.07/31/2019 15:15
tu as eu de la chance ;)
Matt A.07/31/2019 14:29
Hypes ruin everything.
Joshua M.07/30/2019 21:35
When I went to Thailand 3 yrs ago, we went here on the only sleep aboard boat they allowed at the time in the bay. What made it really special was swimming with the bioluminescent algae. Truly magical! As special as this place is, they needed to close this down. The special and beautiful factor was eroding away due to how many tourists came every day. I am glad the government of Thailand is taking this seriously.
Steen B.07/30/2019 18:20
Craig M.07/30/2019 11:03
Tourism causes most of the issues in the world today. It simply cannot handle the numbers that will continue to grow.
Tiffany A.07/29/2019 18:19
More places in the world need to follow suit. Keep us out, let it heal, and never let us back in. We literally destroy everything we touch. Such terrible creatures we are!
Safayaat U.07/29/2019 01:53
Humans are the bane of existence of this planet and every other beautiful animals.
Corina B.07/28/2019 13:58
Destroying everything we touch 🙍
Vasile A.07/28/2019 13:45
Good, maybe ever close it for another decade
Norma B.07/28/2019 11:54
Maybe we should do this to lots of other places in the world that are suffering because of man's need for gratification. If we don't look after the earth we won't have anything to pass on to our children and grandchildren. Being an oldie I can see the changes that have occurred over time and it is not good.
Tony T.07/28/2019 06:49
Boracay was only closed for 6 months and it has made progress. Perhaps a little more time would even be greater. The previous administration here said IT COULD NOT BE DONE. Idiots. So, go for it! Then strictly implement environmental laws to protect it.
Anna F.07/28/2019 06:10
It is such a Fabulous place.. jus Amazing place.. xo Keep it Safe from over polluting tourism.. :-)
Bii T.07/28/2019 06:02
Please understand, Thailand have many to go, i hope you enjoy which one
Patricia D.07/28/2019 04:58
Locally, direct environmental impacts of filming may disturb wildlife and habitats, through sound and light pollution, trampling vegetation, constructing sets and increasing waste generation. Film production impacts are typically considered and mitigated against through permitting processes.Jun 17, 2015
Patricia D.07/28/2019 04:57
Filming scenes for a movie is bad for the environment too so dont glorify it
Brian S.07/28/2019 02:17
Marie B.07/28/2019 00:46
At this point in existence, I feel like we humans need to work more on our respect for Mother Nature and less on our instant gratification and selfies.
Renee S.07/27/2019 23:17
Way to go! A place just too beautiful for humans! Peace.
Martin M.07/27/2019 21:34
just what the whole world needs