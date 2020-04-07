back
Meanwhile in Mongolia...
This is the story of Mongolian wild donkeys that were separated from one another by a fenced railway. The ones on the western part survived, the others went extinct. But today, there is hope…
07/04/2020 9:01 AM
4 comments
Mary L.2 days
Good luck on your program to increase the population. May you have the resources to continue the work.
Uzi L.2 days
Why not build underground crossings to enable the animals to get from one side of the railroad to the other? The idea was carried out here in Israel when the highway #6 was built and the results were .. as far as I know . Successful.
Ronald P.2 days
Glenn C.2 days
Awesome story finally a bit of sanity prevails I really hope their numbers increase for the survival of the species 🌳