Meet Paul Watson, controversial Sea Shepherd Founder
Some consider him to be an environmental hero, others see him as an eco-terrorist. He has one goal: saving the oceans, by any means necessary. Meet the controversial Sea Shepherd Global founder, Paul Watson.
09/03/2018 4:18 PM
189 comments
Robert J.09/17/2019 16:12
Hero of all living creatures!
Steve K.01/24/2019 22:28
Interesting chap
Gaylen H.01/17/2019 03:46
May I say again... Environmental hero!! Special place in heaven for you Paul! Thank you for leading.
Andreas E.01/12/2019 17:55
controversial. yes. but - bottom line is: hero. period.
Joseph K.12/26/2018 07:10
I wish you the best of luck, but Fukushima is still spewing radioactive cooling water into the Pacific Ocean. My question is: is the radioactivity raining down on all of us and what will be the effect.
Kathy C.12/17/2018 15:03
Bring back TV show “whale wars” so everybody can see how important what he does really is!
Ainhoa D.11/18/2018 23:35
Mi héroe
Dorothée V.11/14/2018 10:36
World leader ...the only one that would make sense!!
Caroline B.11/04/2018 22:48
He is my hero.
Mario E.11/04/2018 02:08
Fuck him
Barbara C.11/01/2018 22:49
I’ve been with you Paul since, 1974 GO PAUL we love ya
Christine V.10/31/2018 15:05
You go, Paul Watson, thank you for your years of working to save marine life.
Veronica R.10/25/2018 06:04
what a legend
Jordan L.10/24/2018 01:50
Straight up hero..!!!
Gaylen H.10/21/2018 14:00
Environmental hero! Wish there were more people with his wisdom and strength. Long live Sea Shepherd and Paul.
Joan C.10/21/2018 10:29
A lot of comments commending him....a lot of comments encouraging him ...the least we can do is dig deep and donate to sea shepherd. Thank you. Like most of u have said ..he is a true hero for this dying planet of ours.
Jason P.10/20/2018 16:26
con you get ahold of veggie rebellion and get super bulk huge amounts and wrap them up and show us all videos i guess harder than it sounds and dangerous for the little guys but it is only option
Robert S.10/14/2018 10:17
He is a brave man and I just love is passion for trying to conserve the environment
Mac L.09/30/2018 18:11
Respect for your work keep it going
Ronald C.09/30/2018 16:02
one rare great human only wish there was more like him