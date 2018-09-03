back

Meet Paul Watson, controversial Sea Shepherd Founder

Some consider him to be an environmental hero, others see him as an eco-terrorist. He has one goal: saving the oceans, by any means necessary. Meet the controversial Sea Shepherd Global founder, Paul Watson.

09/03/2018 4:18 PM
  • 415.3k
  • 221

189 comments

  • Robert J.
    09/17/2019 16:12

    Hero of all living creatures!

  • Steve K.
    01/24/2019 22:28

    Interesting chap

  • Gaylen H.
    01/17/2019 03:46

    May I say again... Environmental hero!! Special place in heaven for you Paul! Thank you for leading.

  • Andreas E.
    01/12/2019 17:55

    controversial. yes. but - bottom line is: hero. period.

  • Joseph K.
    12/26/2018 07:10

    I wish you the best of luck, but Fukushima is still spewing radioactive cooling water into the Pacific Ocean. My question is: is the radioactivity raining down on all of us and what will be the effect.

  • Kathy C.
    12/17/2018 15:03

    Bring back TV show “whale wars” so everybody can see how important what he does really is!

  • Ainhoa D.
    11/18/2018 23:35

    Mi héroe

  • Dorothée V.
    11/14/2018 10:36

    World leader ...the only one that would make sense!!

  • Caroline B.
    11/04/2018 22:48

    He is my hero.

  • Mario E.
    11/04/2018 02:08

    Fuck him

  • Barbara C.
    11/01/2018 22:49

    I’ve been with you Paul since, 1974 GO PAUL we love ya

  • Christine V.
    10/31/2018 15:05

    You go, Paul Watson, thank you for your years of working to save marine life.

  • Veronica R.
    10/25/2018 06:04

    what a legend

  • Jordan L.
    10/24/2018 01:50

    Straight up hero..!!!

  • Gaylen H.
    10/21/2018 14:00

    Environmental hero! Wish there were more people with his wisdom and strength. Long live Sea Shepherd and Paul.

  • Joan C.
    10/21/2018 10:29

    A lot of comments commending him....a lot of comments encouraging him ...the least we can do is dig deep and donate to sea shepherd. Thank you. Like most of u have said ..he is a true hero for this dying planet of ours.

  • Jason P.
    10/20/2018 16:26

    con you get ahold of veggie rebellion and get super bulk huge amounts and wrap them up and show us all videos i guess harder than it sounds and dangerous for the little guys but it is only option

  • Robert S.
    10/14/2018 10:17

    He is a brave man and I just love is passion for trying to conserve the environment

  • Mac L.
    09/30/2018 18:11

    Respect for your work keep it going

  • Ronald C.
    09/30/2018 16:02

    one rare great human only wish there was more like him