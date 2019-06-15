Meet Tabata Amaral, Brazil's Own AOC

Meet Brazilian Political Activist Tabata Amaral

Tabata Claudia Amaral de Pontes is a Brazilian political scientist, education activist and politician. She is currently a federal deputy for São Paulo. A member of the Democratic Labor Party, she was the sixth-most-voted candidate in the state, with 264,450 votes in the 2018 election. At 25, she was already a congresswoman in Brazil. Being elected at 25 is a great responsibility and also a great opportunity. Tabata Amaral is fighting for quality education across Brazil. Tabata says, “However, if we do not reverse this scenario, we will never have quality public education.” She wants to spread the word and remind the whole world that in Brazil, teachers are undervalued. Her meteoric rise at a young age has drawn comparisons to U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Amaral was born in 1993 in São Paulo to a domestic worker and a bus collector. Thanks to the help of her teachers, she earned a scholarship and made her way to the Ivy League. But days after being accepted by Harvard, her father died, a result of drug addiction. She almost turned the offer down, but her teachers pushed her to go to the U.S.

At 22, in 2016, she graduated with a degree in political science / astrophysics. She then returned to Brazil to continue her social activism.She created two social movements: Mapa pela Educação, to bring quality education to young people, and Acredito, a movement for political renewal. In August 2018, at 24, she ran for the Brazil's Congress under the Partido Democrático Trabalhista In October 2018, she was elected federal deputy for São Paulo. In her first speech she spoke about education. In February 2019, she took her seat in Brazil's Federal Chamber of Deputies.

This is Tabata Amaral, education activist elected federal deputy.

