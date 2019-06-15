Meet Tabata Amaral, Brazil's Own AOC
"Being elected at 25 is a great responsibility — and also a great opportunity." Meet Tabata Amaral — the progressive politician dubbed the AOC of Brazil. 🇧🇷
Meet Brazilian Political Activist Tabata Amaral
Tabata Claudia Amaral de Pontes is a Brazilian political scientist, education activist and politician. She is currently a federal deputy for São Paulo. A member of the Democratic Labor Party, she was the sixth-most-voted candidate in the state, with 264,450 votes in the 2018 election. At 25, she was already a congresswoman in Brazil. Being elected at 25 is a great responsibility and also a great opportunity. Tabata Amaral is fighting for quality education across Brazil. Tabata says, “However, if we do not reverse this scenario, we will never have quality public education.” She wants to spread the word and remind the whole world that in Brazil, teachers are undervalued. Her meteoric rise at a young age has drawn comparisons to U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Amaral was born in 1993 in São Paulo to a domestic worker and a bus collector. Thanks to the help of her teachers, she earned a scholarship and made her way to the Ivy League. But days after being accepted by Harvard, her father died, a result of drug addiction. She almost turned the offer down, but her teachers pushed her to go to the U.S.
At 22, in 2016, she graduated with a degree in political science / astrophysics. She then returned to Brazil to continue her social activism.She created two social movements: Mapa pela Educação, to bring quality education to young people, and Acredito, a movement for political renewal. In August 2018, at 24, she ran for the Brazil's Congress under the Partido Democrático Trabalhista In October 2018, she was elected federal deputy for São Paulo. In her first speech she spoke about education. In February 2019, she took her seat in Brazil's Federal Chamber of Deputies.
This is Tabata Amaral, education activist elected federal deputy.
Brut.
24 comments
Kevin L.07/01/2019 15:13
Thats not a compliment
Scott Y.06/29/2019 02:50
The " AOC OF BRAZIL" ? So that means shes a hot Portuguese speaking dummy with big boobs?
Scott M.06/28/2019 02:10
Ah yes! Lets turn Brazil into Venezuela!....sigh.
Ramiro S.06/27/2019 18:00
Hope she is not an idjit like AOC.
Meril W.06/27/2019 06:08
Sounds as if she is doing what any citizen would do for their country that they cared about. I call it Citizenship. Why does she call herself a social activist?
Montie G.06/26/2019 20:35
I wouldn't use AOC as a reference.
Scottie T.06/26/2019 01:45
Pray shes not that stupid.
Robert M.06/24/2019 16:09
For Brazil sake, I hope she is smarter than AOC!!
Bill M.06/23/2019 00:50
Hopefully they don’t have someone like McConnell obstructing getting legislation through.
Scott M.06/22/2019 02:04
Lets make Brazil like ….Venezuela! LOL!!!
Charles M.06/21/2019 23:11
You stopped me with "progressive"...
Gilliland B.06/21/2019 17:52
At least she's able to complete a sentence with reasonable ideas.
Ed T.06/21/2019 01:59
She seem intelligent,, why would they say she is like the babbling fool AOC
Ambrose P.06/20/2019 23:26
Bright young lady, bless her
Jeral P.06/19/2019 01:38
I had hoped Brazil learned its lesson from electing socialist politicians, so hopefully this young woman is nothing like AOC.
Justin M.06/17/2019 21:18
I'm just looking for the video to where she Bashas men for some stupid reason
Brut06/17/2019 13:28
Welcome to Curitiba, Brazil — where your household waste can be exchanged for food, books or bus tickets.
Frank T.06/16/2019 23:17
25 years old? ...what kind of experience she has???😕
Harold B.06/16/2019 21:35
God don’t compare that woman to AOC she’s a freaking idiot .
Andrew H.06/15/2019 16:11
I would not be proud to be compared to her