Meet the free diver making the water inclusive for all bodies
"Any body can do anything ... especially Black bodies and big bodies." Meet the free diver making the water inclusive for all bodies ...
04/24/2022 1:57 PM
4:05
5:36
4 comments
Martin C.35 minutes
🐬✨🤙
Rajab C.an hour
"specially black bodies and big bodies" wut???
Iris F.an hour
Reminds me of the time when I used to swim 2 kilometers in an hour. No one believed me, and those who saw me gave up swimming because "what's the point if you stay the same size" 🙄🙄🙄 I hope he continues and allows more people of different size and colour to enjoy the water. Remember, even if you are a size 2, if you can't swim, you'll drown 🙃
Carlos S.2 hours
So...he's GAY?