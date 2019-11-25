back
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
"If we correct our mistakes by creating sanctuaries, life will return." Dive in the depths of Cabo Pulmo with French journalist @pages/category/Journalist/Hugo-Clément-757915144314007. This is what the Mexican marine reserve looks like now, 25 years after fishing was forbidden.
11/25/2019 4:59 PM
11 comments
Josef Z.11/30/2019 19:34
TUDAY LEARNED WHAT BRUT MEANS IN FRANCEE ON SIXSTIES
Sally C.11/26/2019 08:38
How beautiful the earth could be again if humans were extinct.
Linda C.11/26/2019 03:27
High-Five! What a responsible choice.
Gonzalo Z.11/26/2019 03:01
que opinas de este artículo amigo?
Swanne D.11/25/2019 22:16
Up up up
Christal N.11/25/2019 20:24
Awesome!! Good Job👏👏👏
Allaura B.11/25/2019 18:41
It's awesome and beautiful
Anja S.11/25/2019 18:37
I hope they keep it free from fishing. This could so quickly and easily be undone.
Ryan F.11/25/2019 17:33
Go vegan and the whole world wins.
Aadil F.11/25/2019 17:22
Commendable work..Inspiring millions..👍👍
Brut nature11/25/2019 14:04
This is an excerpt from the TV programme « Sur le Front », which will be broadcasted in France on November 26th at 9.05 p.m.