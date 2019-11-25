back

Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

"If we correct our mistakes by creating sanctuaries, life will return." Dive in the depths of Cabo Pulmo with French journalist @pages/category/Journalist/Hugo-Clément-757915144314007. This is what the Mexican marine reserve looks like now, 25 years after fishing was forbidden.

11/25/2019 4:59 PM
  • 11.4k
  • 12

11 comments

  • Josef Z.
    11/30/2019 19:34

    TUDAY LEARNED WHAT BRUT MEANS IN FRANCEE ON SIXSTIES

  • Sally C.
    11/26/2019 08:38

    How beautiful the earth could be again if humans were extinct.

  • Linda C.
    11/26/2019 03:27

    High-Five! What a responsible choice.

  • Gonzalo Z.
    11/26/2019 03:01

    que opinas de este artículo amigo?

  • Swanne D.
    11/25/2019 22:16

    Up up up

  • Christal N.
    11/25/2019 20:24

    Awesome!! Good Job👏👏👏

  • Allaura B.
    11/25/2019 18:41

    It's awesome and beautiful

  • Anja S.
    11/25/2019 18:37

    I hope they keep it free from fishing. This could so quickly and easily be undone.

  • Ryan F.
    11/25/2019 17:33

    Go vegan and the whole world wins.

  • Aadil F.
    11/25/2019 17:22

    Commendable work..Inspiring millions..👍👍

  • Brut nature
    11/25/2019 14:04

    This is an excerpt from the TV programme « Sur le Front », which will be broadcasted in France on November 26th at 9.05 p.m.