Millions of animals killed in American slaughterhouses because of COVID-19
Meanwhile in American slaughterhouses, millions of animals are being euthanized because of the COVID-19 pandemic...
05/25/2020 3:05 PMupdated: 05/25/2020 3:07 PM
17 comments
Bob S.4 minutes
This is a corporate world takeover. Nothing to look at here.
Barbara J.18 minutes
Horrible. Horrible
Tony W.18 minutes
Bullshit.
JC R.29 minutes
Shame on you, with all the people who die without nothing to eat on earth....
Corinne H.33 minutes
If they are going to kill them anyways then give them to people and other farmers who can eat that meat and or have new pets.
Siddhesh R.38 minutes
We don't want meat .....this pandemic learns us how to survive without eating meat.....so why killing animal .....just close down all slaughter houses for ever
Rachael B.an hour
I’m not sure why my comment was deleted in reply to why this is happening. To make farmers out to be villains during this time is shameful. Feeding America is hard work. Hard work that many take for granted and do not appreciate. If any of you think this is not painful for those having to put down their animals you have another thing coming. This is something that will be with them for the rest of their lives. The bill to humanely euthanize thousands of animals would astronomical. They were not given a heads up by our Government that this was coming. They had no time to adjust their breeding programs. Stop condemning people that you do not understand. I generally enjoy this page but you all are looking for someone to blame focus that right at the White House. Our government has hung them out to dry as usual and as usual the uneducated will be happy to keep playing their games.
Adi R.an hour
China 2
Joe A.an hour
...and then they go and have lunch...hamburgers!!’
Lon C.an hour
Omg, this is heart-breaking!!
Anouk A.an hour
This is when vegan haters call us "extreme" 🤮🤮🤮
Patricia D.an hour
Shame on all humans ! Animals are not things. They feel pain and suffer
Sue F.an hour
"Euthanised"!!! Doesnt euthanized intimate a form of compassion & dignity!?!? The definition means , "to put an animal to death humanely"!!!! In some areas pigs they are being buried alive!!!
David C.an hour
So sad.... and disgusting on many levels. Its things like this which make me think the human race deserves covid
Connie R.an hour
Sicknen...
Rachael B.an hour
More people need to do the right thing and help these farmers. We drove over an hour to get a pig from a farmer that was going to have to put down his pigs. He’s successfully been able to sell all his pigs but it takes community support for this to happen. Is it less convenient? Yes. Absolutely. However we have to help the people that feed us!
Kathleen C.an hour
Why are they doing this?