Mudskippers can walk and breathe in open air
This fish can walk and breathe in open air. Meet the mudskipper. 😮
04/28/2018 9:02 PM
10 comments
Sam J.05/01/2018 00:40
The most amazing part is how they dig their nest
Elin A.04/29/2018 20:48
, de är sån här du är 😂
Tanya S.04/29/2018 12:04
is this the fish Rhéal seen lol
Donik S.04/29/2018 10:47
cka s’ka n’deti...
June P.04/29/2018 06:26
Maybe that's how lizards came about back in the day mind u humans have marks on the inside of their throats that they say used to be our gills back in the day 😮😮😮😮
Matteo G.04/29/2018 05:49
kem jaqsmu
Luna A.04/28/2018 23:09
Beautifull
Rosie P.04/28/2018 21:55
I have a lot of time for mudskippers. Fantastic creatures.
Ashley F.04/28/2018 21:41
looks like both of you
Luca D.04/28/2018 21:07
told ya