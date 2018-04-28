back

Mudskippers can walk and breathe in open air

This fish can walk and breathe in open air. Meet the mudskipper. 😮

04/28/2018 9:02 PM
  • 599.2k
  • 13

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

10 comments

  • Sam J.
    05/01/2018 00:40

    The most amazing part is how they dig their nest

  • Elin A.
    04/29/2018 20:48

    , de är sån här du är 😂

  • Tanya S.
    04/29/2018 12:04

    is this the fish Rhéal seen lol

  • Donik S.
    04/29/2018 10:47

    cka s’ka n’deti...

  • June P.
    04/29/2018 06:26

    Maybe that's how lizards came about back in the day mind u humans have marks on the inside of their throats that they say used to be our gills back in the day 😮😮😮😮

  • Matteo G.
    04/29/2018 05:49

    kem jaqsmu

  • Luna A.
    04/28/2018 23:09

    Beautifull

  • Rosie P.
    04/28/2018 21:55

    I have a lot of time for mudskippers. Fantastic creatures.

  • Ashley F.
    04/28/2018 21:41

    looks like both of you

  • Luca D.
    04/28/2018 21:07

    told ya