Nausicaá is the largest aquarium in Europe

With almost 60,000 animals, Nausicaá is the largest aquarium in Europe. Brut took a closer look. 🐠

11/11/2018 7:21 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:56 PM
  • 254.7k
  • 24

19 comments

  • John L.
    11/20/2018 14:13

    Yulley lantawa ni pag may load kana <3 ka nami

  • Alecia V.
    11/17/2018 11:50

    Nice

  • Vencient A.
    11/13/2018 04:25

    What if there will be an earthquake isn't safe for all the species living in this gigantic aquarium ?

  • Filippo E.
    11/11/2018 21:41

    60.000 animals??? It seems too much

  • Fleur v.
    11/11/2018 17:22

    daar zijn wij geweest

  • Junko H.
    11/11/2018 17:06

    Naussica like from ghibli??

  • Tasis P.
    11/11/2018 15:38

    Unless it's bigger than the ocean, it's a jail.

  • Léa F.
    11/11/2018 13:32

    omg j’accoure

  • Justyna J.
    11/11/2018 13:11

    - 😊

  • Jacquelyn J.
    11/11/2018 11:37

    , one for the girls!!

  • Nadir T.
    11/11/2018 10:25

    this looks wonderful

  • Georgia C.
    11/11/2018 10:18

    next stop

  • Georgia C.
    11/11/2018 10:18

    next stop

  • Siddika C.
    11/11/2018 09:51

    hold on! this guy is taking way morw than the subtitless, I don understand his language though.

  • Harry S.
    11/11/2018 09:37

    can we go?

  • Cass F.
    11/11/2018 09:26

    have we got any excuses to go here?

  • Cass F.
    11/11/2018 09:25

    Named after Nausicaa and the valley of the wind by chance?

  • Penny J.
    11/11/2018 09:19

    We went there this summer after a quick trip on the eurotunnel. It's amazing!

  • Eileen D.
    11/11/2018 08:07

    Looks wonderful. The article says it's in Nortwest France. It's actually in Boulogne, Picardie, only 20 miles from Calais so easy for visits.