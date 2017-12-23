back

New animals discovered in the Greater Mekong region

27 new animals were discovered in 2016 in the Greater Mekong region. Here are a few of them :

12/23/2017 11:02 AM
  • 101.0k
  • 34

And even more

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  3. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  4. These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years

  5. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  6. 5 things to take away from the COP25

15 comments

  • Charlotte T.
    12/27/2017 10:51

    Great post

  • Titus S.
    12/26/2017 16:03

    But is there oil so we can drill and fuck it to peices

  • Amira N.
    12/26/2017 12:53

    They're not new .... Just new to you.

  • Kurt M.
    12/26/2017 05:54

    Ok I get wanting to spread the information so people know but when I click on a link that states new species discovered but It shows afew then talks about the eco system and how it’s at risk it really takes away from me caring. I wanted to see cool new animals 😔

  • Vong K.
    12/25/2017 23:17

    My back yard is the river . 😂$$

  • Isaac W.
    12/25/2017 22:36

    - let’s go discover some more !!! 😍

  • Dan H.
    12/25/2017 21:33

    The Chinese are salivating at this video.

  • Georgia R.
    12/25/2017 21:25

    !! We were here

  • Tom H.
    12/25/2017 18:47

    mekongyyy

  • Josiah M.
    12/25/2017 17:48

    45 second mark they show the same 6 animals on loop

  • Jessica L.
    12/25/2017 13:56

    thought you'd find this.as interesting as me... cxx

  • Kyle J.
    12/25/2017 10:36

    The region faces 2 major issues: people and people lol

  • Juan C.
    12/23/2017 21:59

    I think that this information must not be spread. Now, how many will go for their trophyes...?

  • Mrn C.
    12/23/2017 15:20

    Janivelle Cristoria

  • Ricardo T.
    12/23/2017 11:52

    Território internacional?!!!!