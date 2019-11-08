back
New Zealand MP says "Ok boomer" during Parliament speech about climate emergency
"Ok boomer!" That was the biting response of Chlöe Swarbrick, 25, who was interrupted by an older member of New Zealand Parliament as she was giving a speech about climate emergency.
1 comment
Wendy H.11/08/2019 10:06
Disgusting that people feel free to insult older people. Not clever, not funny and very divisive. Makes me feel like telling them to stick their climate change where the sun don't shine. We were a non plastic generation who barely had to recycle because we had reusable glass bottles, paper bags, paper carrier bags and didn't waste food. People like this will alienate older people...well, they've already alienated me.