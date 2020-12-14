back

Nine simple questions about being transgender

What's a deadname? What does it mean to transition? Nine questions about being transgender, answered by activist Eli Erlick.

12/14/2020 5:40 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:05

    Nine simple questions about being transgender

  2. 11:56

    Sarah Anthony: to ban or bear arms

  3. 4:38

    Breaking stereotypes about asexuality

  4. 4:44

    Community fridge brings food to Brooklyn neighborhood

  5. 4:30

    The life of Elliot Page

  6. 4:12

    Is 'cancel culture' really helping us?

4 comments

  • Richard P.
    8 minutes

    messed up people doing messed up things ..been going on since the beginning....but just for reference every great civilization has end shortly after such perversions prevailed ....and we are at that point ...

  • Doug D.
    17 minutes

    What you did to yourself is your problem you are an idiot

  • Cory N.
    20 minutes

    Confused little sheep, sorry to break your liberal alternate reality hearts but what you were born with between your legs is your gender, deal with it!!

  • Mirza Č.
    21 minutes

    No one cares.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.