Obama Talks About Being "Woke"
“If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.” — Barack Obama
‘That’s Not Activism’
President Barack Obama disparaged call-out culture and stated that he thinks young people can be overly judgmental, especially on social media. In a speech made at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, he also stated the opinion that the intensifying political division in contemporary America could also be at least partially be blamed on social media.
In an address to crowds attending the event, the former Democrat leader stated: "I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media, that the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that's enough." He continued: "Like, if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn't do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because: 'Man, did you see how woke I was? I called you out.'" He added: "The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids and, you know, share certain things with you … That is not activism. That is not bringing about change. If all you're doing is casting stones, you are probably not going to get that far."
President Barack Obama's commented on America's "woke" culture could lead him to be considered "establishment" by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, according to conservative author and radio host Larry Elder. In addition to this, former First Lady Michelle Obama also stated that she believes "white flight" is still a problem in the United States. Michelle stated, per CNN: “I want to remind white folks that y'all were running from us -- this family with all the values that you've read about. You were running from us. And you're still running, because we're no different than the immigrant families that are moving in. The families that are coming from other places to try to do better."
Brut.
Most of these comments show none of you actually got what he was saying. Or cared, because here you all are casting stones and doing exactly what he was saying...
