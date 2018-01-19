back

Oymyakon, coldest town in the world

📍Oymyakon, Siberia, 500 inhabitants. Average temperature : -16°. Welcome to the coldest town in the world.

Earth

404 comments

  • Ishoo B.
    01/30/2018 10:17

    Let's go

  • Cody N.
    01/29/2018 22:44

    I live in Canada man, you gotta' pump up those numbers. Those are rookie numbers.

  • Chad W.
    01/29/2018 03:50

    Lot of people in the comments are missing that the video is saying an average temp of -16 C. Secondly, this place isn't the coldest in the world. The most northerly community in Canada, Grise Fiord on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, has an average temp of -16.5 C.

  • Taylor M.
    01/29/2018 00:41

    I'd still be too hot

  • David C.
    01/28/2018 21:08

    can we take a trip

  • Scott R.
    01/28/2018 20:43

    northern canada saw some -68 with the windchill this year. luckily i only saw -45 this year. Hate living where the air hurts my face.

  • Szymon S.
    01/28/2018 20:37

    Lubię ;-)

  • Amanda F.
    01/28/2018 20:18

    imagine all the bitching I’d do if I lived here lol

  • Stacey L.
    01/28/2018 20:17

    500 population. Incest probably happens there.

  • Paul T.
    01/28/2018 20:16

    Seriously considering moving here if doesn't get a grip of our thermostat. It's hot enough to grow bananas in this house.

  • Mlclael C.
    01/28/2018 20:15

    you think my house gets cold...

  • John P.
    01/28/2018 19:29

    -16? Care to take on -36 here in Canada?

  • Lewis B.
    01/28/2018 19:28

    Perfect for me

  • Uzman I.
    01/28/2018 19:23

    Wåtky Wßlløÿ whoa it’s very cold area

  • Mike C.
    01/28/2018 19:20

    that would be cold even for me😳😳

  • Dylan H.
    01/28/2018 19:14

    let’s go

  • Mafany I.
    01/28/2018 18:37

    -63 wtf 😫

  • Damian A.
    01/28/2018 18:20

    . Holiday🤔

  • Dylan P.
    01/28/2018 18:10

    let’s go stuffff

  • Tanya M.
    01/28/2018 17:38

    😰