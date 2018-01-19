Oymyakon, coldest town in the world

📍Oymyakon, Siberia, 500 inhabitants. Average temperature : -16°.\n\nWelcome to the coldest town in the world.
404 comments
Ishoo B.01/30/2018 10:17
Let's go
Cody N.01/29/2018 22:44
I live in Canada man, you gotta' pump up those numbers. Those are rookie numbers.
Chad W.01/29/2018 03:50
Lot of people in the comments are missing that the video is saying an average temp of -16 C. Secondly, this place isn't the coldest in the world. The most northerly community in Canada, Grise Fiord on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, has an average temp of -16.5 C.
Taylor M.01/29/2018 00:41
I'd still be too hot
David C.01/28/2018 21:08
can we take a trip
Scott R.01/28/2018 20:43
northern canada saw some -68 with the windchill this year. luckily i only saw -45 this year. Hate living where the air hurts my face.
Szymon S.01/28/2018 20:37
Lubię ;-)
Amanda F.01/28/2018 20:18
imagine all the bitching I’d do if I lived here lol
Stacey L.01/28/2018 20:17
500 population. Incest probably happens there.
Paul T.01/28/2018 20:16
Seriously considering moving here if doesn't get a grip of our thermostat. It's hot enough to grow bananas in this house.
Mlclael C.01/28/2018 20:15
you think my house gets cold...
John P.01/28/2018 19:29
-16? Care to take on -36 here in Canada?
Lewis B.01/28/2018 19:28
Perfect for me
Uzman I.01/28/2018 19:23
Wåtky Wßlløÿ whoa it’s very cold area
Mike C.01/28/2018 19:20
that would be cold even for me😳😳
Dylan H.01/28/2018 19:14
let’s go
Mafany I.01/28/2018 18:37
-63 wtf 😫
Damian A.01/28/2018 18:20
. Holiday🤔
Dylan P.01/28/2018 18:10
let’s go stuffff
Tanya M.01/28/2018 17:38
😰