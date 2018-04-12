back
Pig farming in France still looks like this in 2018
L214 Ethique et Animaux activists went undercover to visit a pig farm in Southern France. Here's what they saw:
04/12/2018 3:56 PM
32 comments
Jackie B.04/16/2018 01:50
Two words: go vegan.
Felix W.04/14/2018 15:55
Unscrupulous people
Rosario F.04/14/2018 13:07
Disgusting!!!! Owners must be arrested and kept in the same way as these poor animals.... From a non vegetarian point of view....
Jay D.04/14/2018 07:11
Yeah... France is a socialist shit hole and they still have a population of backwards people who can't read or write and have to dobwhat they can to survive even if it's means not treating pigs all that great...
Irish R.04/13/2018 15:42
Let me guess Pigs?
Jin K.04/13/2018 05:32
SAVAGE
Ciara F.04/13/2018 05:12
This is one of the worst conditions I’ve seen💔💔tor
Mohamed M.04/13/2018 04:10
This is why muslims are not eat pig's meet anymore. 1439 years ago the kuran sed that it's a "haram"(not allowed to eat). These pig animals are not healthy anymore wheder be cared it or not.
Lawrence N.04/13/2018 03:32
😠😠😠
Renee M.04/13/2018 03:23
Shame on you France 🇫🇷 however it is happening everywhere nge
Tony E.04/13/2018 01:52
God damn I love bacon.
Islay F.04/12/2018 23:10
Awful
Iulia I.04/12/2018 22:33
And you still eat meat...🤨 Bloody hell! These animals are living a miserable life, suffering...just to be killed later on...just because human rase is greedy!!! 😤😡🤬 All animals have feelings! Can't wait times when someone will start killing humans to be eaten!!! Roll on!!! 😐
Brandi A.04/12/2018 21:33
Demented owner should be imprisoned in his own filth for life !!! Animal abuse for overweight population to stuff down their mouths ! Horrific !!!
Kaiz P.04/12/2018 21:25
Bastards!!!
Georgia S.04/12/2018 21:08
😢
Julian G.04/12/2018 20:21
Not nice seeing your meat as real, intelligent animals. Easy for meat eaters to pretend like bacon grows on trees
Stéphanie W.04/12/2018 18:46
ATROCE :'(
François F.04/12/2018 18:43
, pourtant on peut appeler ça une "production locale" ;) (je m'arrête jamais!)
Laurent G.04/12/2018 18:37
:(