Planet Earth has a lawyer: meet James Thornton
He sued the European Union and the British government — and won. His client? Planet Earth. Meet James Thornton, the founder of ClientEarth.
09/18/2021 4:58 PM
3 comments
Brut09/20/2021 14:30
Joni A.09/19/2021 08:28
PLANT MORE TREES GRETA TO COOL DOWN THE GLOBAL WARMING.... TALKING! & TALKING! W/O ACTION IS USELESS.... INSTED PLANT MORE TREES GRETA....
Rob B.09/19/2021 01:08
And how does he make money