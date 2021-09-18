back

Planet Earth has a lawyer: meet James Thornton

He sued the European Union and the British government — and won. His client? Planet Earth. Meet James Thornton, the founder of ClientEarth.

09/18/2021 4:58 PM

And even more

  1. 2:30

    Biden blasts GOP on voting rights

  2. 5:19

    Margaret Atwood's life story

  3. 2:48

    Asha Downes aka Naturally High on embracing afro hair

  4. 4:48

    The life of Julian Assange

  5. 5:28

    Mr. Unique Voice AKA Nana Marfo on his tracheostomy

  6. 4:53

    The meat farmer who went vegan

3 comments

  • Brut
    09/20/2021 14:30

    Brut is partnering with Global Citizen for their upcoming 24-hour global event, part of their campaign, “A Recovery Plan for the World,” on September 25. is also part of the upcoming event: https://www.globalcitizen.org/ https://www.clientearth.org/

  • Joni A.
    09/19/2021 08:28

    PLANT MORE TREES GRETA TO COOL DOWN THE GLOBAL WARMING.... TALKING! & TALKING! W/O ACTION IS USELESS.... INSTED PLANT MORE TREES GRETA....

  • Rob B.
    09/19/2021 01:08

    And how does he make money