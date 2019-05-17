back
Plastic found in the deepest depths of the ocean
Is there a place on Earth that has not yet been polluted by humans? As he was descending to the deepest depths of the ocean, this explorer found something he wasn't looking for...
05/17/2019 6:27 AM
48 comments
Ashutosh A.08/01/2019 16:40
Plastics are everywhere and plastics rule the world
Martin D.07/22/2019 14:00
Tabs L.07/21/2019 00:04
It prolly came from one of their many visits to the trench.
Dal M.07/17/2019 11:37
Giovanni L.07/15/2019 19:13
The next time you consider purchasing clothing, consider natural fibers. Most of the plastic waste, in the oceans, are synthetic clothing microfibers. Sewer plants can not remove these microfibers....
Barbar K.07/13/2019 09:15
Henry J.07/13/2019 02:24
Rigoberto G.07/06/2019 17:21
Mac N.07/03/2019 21:01
RJ C.06/28/2019 08:19
Boba straws and cups make up 50% of the trash in the oceans ..... wheres the uproar about them ..... none !
Godz J.06/20/2019 16:39
Sujan G.05/31/2019 14:50
Congratulations to us for destroying a planet which we were supposed to beautify it more. We are spending trillions to destroy a planet that support life and billions to terraform a lifeless planet.
Maria D.05/30/2019 23:48
Ben05/30/2019 22:33
Maria M.05/28/2019 19:21
Lutz H.05/28/2019 15:27
STOP THIS MADNESS! STOP THIS CRUELTY! Mankind - You - YES YOU! (each single person) can help! STOP THIS MADNESS! Don't litter plastics into the lakes, landscape, nature, oceans, rivers, seas! Stop buying and/or producing 1-time-use plastic products!
Charles G.05/27/2019 16:44
We need to go to the source, the producers of plastic, and STOP them!
Saboha M.05/27/2019 12:09
Korena A.05/27/2019 12:00
Tariq B.05/27/2019 07:38
SHAME on us