Portrait of Wangari Maathai
She was the first African woman to receive the Nobel prize. Here's the extraordinary story of Wangari Maathai, one of the world's most important ecologist.
05/19/2018 2:28 PM
471 comments
David N.11/20/2019 01:21
My sister miss you so much
النذير م.08/08/2018 12:52
We must respect a women like this
Francis K.06/12/2018 17:19
Wonderful
Terry B.06/05/2018 14:26
What an incredible woman! Her life would make another great movie like Hidden Figures.... a story worth telling!
Ayuba S.05/27/2018 21:37
Oh great woman I did not see any that will inherited you,you done it with your faith and full confidence, I'm proudly of you.
David T.05/27/2018 19:41
May your soul continue resting in eternal peace professor.you were one of a kind,i remember shaking your hand as a young boy in our Shopping Centre back in 2002
Patrick M.05/27/2018 13:09
Rip
Patrick M.05/27/2018 13:08
Rest in peace
Folasade T.05/27/2018 13:06
May her soul rest in peace.
Richy M.05/27/2018 12:43
She is a legend Her name will never be forgotten on earth. Rip mama
Zinny W.05/27/2018 12:25
Great woman... Who said we are nothing.. We are important.. Very very
Ugota C.05/27/2018 12:24
It is good to be good
Joy O.05/27/2018 12:05
I was crying y watching
GK P.05/27/2018 11:54
What a great icon.Ripp.
Ambrose R.05/27/2018 11:44
the giant of our generation, she is among the few who had different thought of the universe. we are lucky to have witnessed her.
James K.05/27/2018 11:16
I miss mum a lot
Fidelis O.05/27/2018 11:03
Interesting I love her courage and determination .may her soul rest peace Amen
Starboy E.05/27/2018 10:48
Wat is dees
Evelyn U.05/27/2018 10:47
Very wonderful woman. May God grant her eternal rest
Douglas N.05/27/2018 09:46
RIP