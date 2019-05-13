back

Portugal: cows are returning to the wild

Thousands of years ago, cows were domesticated. Now it's time for some of them to return to the wild. That's the experiment carried out by Portugal and shown in this documentary broadcasted on ARTE.

05/13/2019 4:53 PMupdated: 05/13/2019 7:28 PM
79 comments

  Wadsworth P.
    05/30/2019 18:59

    The Netherlands has already done this years ago in Oostvardersplassen.

  Kanu B.
    05/29/2019 14:08

    In India few cows lost while grazing in satpura ranges in MP . They became totally wild within 5to6 years. The herd is growing n does not let human come near. The whole herd attacks if you try to catch a calf or grownup. They move deep into jungles in summers n sometimes r visible crossing roads in rainyseason

