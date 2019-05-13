back
Portugal: cows are returning to the wild
Thousands of years ago, cows were domesticated. Now it's time for some of them to return to the wild. That's the experiment carried out by Portugal and shown in this documentary broadcasted on ARTE.
05/13/2019 4:53 PMupdated: 05/13/2019 7:28 PM
- 974.4k
- 10.2k
- 140
79 comments
Paul T.07/15/2019 18:17
Yes yes I agree. Set them free.
Michael S.06/02/2019 15:31
The Sahara would be a great place to rewild? South American rain forest should stopped being destroyed, Indonesia and Sumatra, stop burning it! Humans know what to do, we’re the “superior” thinking being on the planet.......aren’t we?
Elamurugan M.06/01/2019 01:15
Interesting
Souleymane D.05/31/2019 21:53
Ca
Owais K.05/31/2019 18:10
Humen should try this on themselves lolx
U W.05/31/2019 16:55
I 'm very interesting.
Teny I.05/31/2019 13:05
mantap...
Mehmet A.05/31/2019 00:32
KELLER SAYFAMA BAKSIN
Wadsworth P.05/30/2019 18:59
The Netherlands has already done this years ago in Oostvardersplassen.
Freddy S.05/30/2019 00:55
Excellent
Rajkishore S.05/29/2019 17:29
In sambalpur odisha india there is an iland in Hirakud dam called cattle iland where last 70 years cow became wild and live like wild animal.
Kanu B.05/29/2019 14:08
In India few cows lost while grazing in satpura ranges in MP . They became totally wild within 5to6 years. The herd is growing n does not let human come near. The whole herd attacks if you try to catch a calf or grownup. They move deep into jungles in summers n sometimes r visible crossing roads in rainyseason
Muhammad A.05/29/2019 10:45
Wonderful
Shahzad A.05/29/2019 05:22
Great return
Satyeshwari P.05/28/2019 18:27
Please seve animals love cows please prtect animals all love love
Margarita A.05/28/2019 18:09
Muy hermosos animales seria genial que los domesticaran para hacerles un seguimiento
Ayub K.05/28/2019 07:57
لا اله الا الله
Chiran K.05/27/2019 15:49
Lets hope it will bee successful .
Khin M.05/27/2019 09:53
Some expetiments needs different types of animals its developed between human society.
Saltykov O.05/26/2019 21:40
I wanna be rewilded into portugal!