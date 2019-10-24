back
Qatar installs outdoor air conditioning systems to cope with the heat
Qatar has a plan to cope with the extreme heat: outdoor air conditioning systems... 🤔
10/24/2019 6:40 AM
96 comments
Marc S.11/11/2019 14:41
je vous propose de signer et partager une pétition contre l'organisation de la prochaine coupe du monde au Qatar en 2022, une horreur écologique, sociale et démocratique http://chng.it/m74nzZLJ
Maria S.10/29/2019 22:53
same country that is shunned for funding ISIS 🤦🏻♀️
Giovanni Q.10/28/2019 17:08
90% of the blame should go to FIFA
JD W.10/27/2019 09:59
Of course that makes sense! Why not plant more tree have more shade. dummies..... with too much money....
David V.10/26/2019 20:19
Bunch of idiots.
José M.10/26/2019 14:40
They could begin creating a plan to improve the working conditions, payment and living conditions of all the Asian workers they have there...
JM A.10/26/2019 13:14
I hope they use solar power or They're gonna make our atmosphere worse than it already is, as you can see here. we get power from nuclear power plants which makes alot of pollution and the stronger the usage, the more they have to make that stronger now Imagine all these air-conditionioners.. how much power will they need to use? how much pollution will be created? why they act like there's no hope but actually they're just too damn scared of making any sacrifice thinking that nothing will work they all just think that if they spend their money on protecting the atmosphere it'll be wasted because of our technology.. these people only care about their greed not giving a damn shit about how people suffer everyday and not having any real freedom because they need to survive only to do the same shit and to get crushed by taxes and etc. fuck money and the government 👎👎👎 nobody is free
Shamsul M.10/26/2019 02:59
I know each place tho,,, now stuck in shithole
Abril C.10/26/2019 02:57
so sad some rich people cant buy a new brain!
Nansy L.10/26/2019 02:22
Does Greta Thunberg know about this?
Ben G.10/26/2019 01:34
Who would have thought that building a city in a desert shithole, not suited to permanent human occupation, would result in difficulties?
Jan H.10/26/2019 01:33
What about more trees 🌳 😂 maybe if everybody doesn't wear plenty of clothes on them maybe they would not sweating 😅 😂
Julie F.10/26/2019 00:46
Why dont they used half of the barren areas to plant for the trees and relocate to urban areas if feasible... more greens will help to cool down the heat..
Juan S.10/25/2019 16:37
Fantastic for climate change
Shahzad Q.10/25/2019 14:47
Just plant forest all around... 🤦♀️
Adam A.10/25/2019 13:32
More money than brains
Dorothy H.10/25/2019 12:59
Global warming!!
Jithendra C.10/25/2019 07:58
Why don't they grow some plants... By 2022, atleast some positive results can be obtained... The expenditure on AC in streets is far more higher than planting trees and pouring water to them... Developed countries huh...?
Peter E.10/25/2019 06:36
Why don't they plant trees?
Kayla R.10/25/2019 05:53
what you think