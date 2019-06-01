back
Raoni is rallying support to protect the Amazon region
He has fought his entire life for the Amazon region and its inhabitants. Today, as the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is fuelling growing concerns, former indigenous chief Raoni is launching a new appeal for help. Here is his message.
06/01/2019 6:34 AM
97 comments
Md A.06/30/2019 08:01
The day is coming.The day when human society will beg for live but nature will deny it with its crulity.
Uniqe G.06/29/2019 13:21
Please breaseal save their home
Bouamama A.06/28/2019 13:09
اشهد ان لا اله الا الله واشهد أن محمد رسول الله
Maxamed S.06/27/2019 05:23
Gg
Najeh L.06/26/2019 23:31
الحمد لله على نعمة الاسلام
Dyhia K.06/26/2019 14:00
Mon Dieu les pauvres autochtones ils sont toujours marginalisés
Scott Y.06/26/2019 03:14
Me imagino lo dificil que debe ser leerle los labios a este señor 😂
Edvaldo M.06/26/2019 02:49
Brasil d vegonha o page defendendo a floresta i seu povo qui e um direito dele i niguem faz nada !!!
ميار ع.06/24/2019 00:31
🤭حلكك ولك
Salim B.06/23/2019 19:51
لاحول ولا قوة الا بالله.حمد لله على نعمة اسلام
أمجد ا.06/23/2019 13:11
شبيه هااذه ياارئيس رااعي مال بغاال
حسين ا.06/23/2019 08:05
بأسمي وبأسم قبائل عبيد بالعراق نكولك احنه خدام وجاهزين شوكت ماتريد حجي انته بس أشر بيدك والله عمي الجوره حك تريد ومثلما قال الشاعر أيا ليت الشباب يعود يوما 👳♂️🎤
محمد ع.06/22/2019 09:29
عبدة الشيطان
إستبرق ا.06/21/2019 20:36
بطة 😒😒
إبراهيم م.06/21/2019 09:07
الحمد الله على نعمة الإسلام
Ahmed A.06/21/2019 08:25
ما هذا
خروبي ا.06/20/2019 19:47
هذا زعيم قبيلة بني فرشيط الزواف هههه
Thierno I.06/20/2019 14:20
Eee'
Mouzaoui S.06/20/2019 11:48
حيوانات
Aida S.06/20/2019 04:28
Como darán besos. Algo difícil