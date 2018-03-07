back

Saving the last male northern white rhino

A team of vets is trying to save Sudan, the last male northern white rhino on earth.

03/07/2018 3:39 PM
  • 586.7k
  • 29

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

24 comments

  • Kris P.
    03/09/2018 01:52

    Why don't they just clone him?

  • Mary A.
    03/08/2018 21:57

    How much effort would be bypassed if people would Just. Stop. Killing. The. Endangered . Wildlife. Put efforts there before artificial insemination next time . Make bans on poaching and trophy killing stick . Make penalties real . Educate the ignorant who want the horn . Penalize , shame the rich hunters who love big game murder . Stop rewarding these behaviors. Make it not worth the risk .

  • Saturne E.
    03/08/2018 13:29

    Sad everytime you ear about extinction of a race...

  • Talha J.
    03/08/2018 07:03

    bro just focus on his LONLINESS 🙄🙄🙄

  • Connar A.
    03/07/2018 23:03

    I wonder hoe much his horn will be worth.

  • Irish R.
    03/07/2018 21:59

    Too late

  • Eldar R.
    03/07/2018 21:42

    :'(

  • Sherif E.
    03/07/2018 21:36

    shaklo lsa mamtsh

  • Laurenţia M.
    03/07/2018 20:19

    People is a fucked up race.. For money, you kill animals, u kill everything. Know what? Kill yourself. Money is not the answer. When u die, u have nothing.

  • Nancy O.
    03/07/2018 19:34

    Now 45 has rescinded elephant trophies. Another flip flop.

  • Bill W.
    03/07/2018 18:05

    We need to save him and his DNA for the future when, because of our clownish behaviour, we have no choice but to rely on clones.

  • Vicki M.
    03/07/2018 17:48

    So we did it did we! We have eradicated virtually an entire species. For what a dagger handle . Oh my!!!

  • Garrett P.
    03/07/2018 17:39

    Goddammitt. They have no sperm samples?!?

  • Caroline S.
    03/07/2018 17:34

    Please do what ever you can to save him 💞

  • Temuchin K.
    03/07/2018 17:03

    All lie

  • Harsha K.
    03/07/2018 16:37

    They could save his genetic material in cryo and can bring the species back.

  • Andrius S.
    03/07/2018 16:31

    paskutinis raganosis pz ane

  • Kiarie F.
    03/07/2018 16:31

    Poachers are governed by politicians and the rich people that's why you will never heard them been killed

  • Reta O.
    03/07/2018 16:22

    GWS Sudan !! :'(

  • Jad M.
    03/07/2018 16:10

    Poachers should be made extinct themselves