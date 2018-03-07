back
Saving the last male northern white rhino
A team of vets is trying to save Sudan, the last male northern white rhino on earth.
03/07/2018 3:39 PM
- 586.7k
- 313
- 29
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
24 comments
Kris P.03/09/2018 01:52
Why don't they just clone him?
Mary A.03/08/2018 21:57
How much effort would be bypassed if people would Just. Stop. Killing. The. Endangered . Wildlife. Put efforts there before artificial insemination next time . Make bans on poaching and trophy killing stick . Make penalties real . Educate the ignorant who want the horn . Penalize , shame the rich hunters who love big game murder . Stop rewarding these behaviors. Make it not worth the risk .
Saturne E.03/08/2018 13:29
Sad everytime you ear about extinction of a race...
Talha J.03/08/2018 07:03
bro just focus on his LONLINESS 🙄🙄🙄
Connar A.03/07/2018 23:03
I wonder hoe much his horn will be worth.
Irish R.03/07/2018 21:59
Too late
Eldar R.03/07/2018 21:42
:'(
Sherif E.03/07/2018 21:36
shaklo lsa mamtsh
Laurenţia M.03/07/2018 20:19
People is a fucked up race.. For money, you kill animals, u kill everything. Know what? Kill yourself. Money is not the answer. When u die, u have nothing.
Nancy O.03/07/2018 19:34
Now 45 has rescinded elephant trophies. Another flip flop.
Bill W.03/07/2018 18:05
We need to save him and his DNA for the future when, because of our clownish behaviour, we have no choice but to rely on clones.
Vicki M.03/07/2018 17:48
So we did it did we! We have eradicated virtually an entire species. For what a dagger handle . Oh my!!!
Garrett P.03/07/2018 17:39
Goddammitt. They have no sperm samples?!?
Caroline S.03/07/2018 17:34
Please do what ever you can to save him 💞
Temuchin K.03/07/2018 17:03
All lie
Harsha K.03/07/2018 16:37
They could save his genetic material in cryo and can bring the species back.
Andrius S.03/07/2018 16:31
paskutinis raganosis pz ane
Kiarie F.03/07/2018 16:31
Poachers are governed by politicians and the rich people that's why you will never heard them been killed
Reta O.03/07/2018 16:22
GWS Sudan !! :'(
Jad M.03/07/2018 16:10
Poachers should be made extinct themselves