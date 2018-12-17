back
Scientists alarmed by microplastics
They're in the water we drink, in the food we eat and spread thoughout the food chain. They're microplastics.
12/17/2018 11:54 AM
- 124.6k
- 242
- 20
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
13 comments
Prime R.01/04/2019 16:04
Stop producing plastics big companys are producing plastics. Politics must focus to create law, to control big companys of producing plastics and look an alternatives to use degredable material instead of plastics. Our origin uses no plastics before. Why people in early years doesnt have a problem for garbage, why our politician didnt look back before, study the way life of the people before having no plastics, so that they can create laws to remove totally the plastics in our everyday life.
Pascha K.01/04/2019 06:22
They didn’t mention microplastics due to tyre dust and synthetic fibers! Plastic particles are literally settling on our food whilst we are eating!
Pegalee B.12/27/2018 04:18
Well isn't this disgusting...big time.....what the h... Is happening to our planet/selves...they are affected the same you know...can't separate.
Michael D.12/25/2018 15:44
Nature finally found something to eliminate humans for good. We have survived countless plauges that should have brought us to extinction. Maybe this time nature will succeed.
Troy H.12/24/2018 22:30
Microplastics are ugly, and unappetizing, but we don't know if they're harmful...so let's make a scary video with no solutions.
Harold P.12/24/2018 02:40
Hindi marere solve yan hanggat may mga taong salaula .....!! 6 months jail kung hindi tumino ang mga hinayupak na yan...
ريم م.12/21/2018 11:50
Our initiative is in need of members from all over the world to share with us their experience and knowledge in animal welfare and help us to educate the Yemeni people on how to care for animals. If you are interested in assisting us in this cause, kindly click on the link below with a background on the initiative. (Salaam Initiative for Animal Welfare - Lahj) We would appreciate it if those who are passionate about this cause could join our efforts and be part of our page. We would also be honored if you attended our meetings. The success of this initiative depends greatly on the kindness of your hearts. In order to improve the conditions in our beloved country, we need to work hand in hand. The main objective of this initiative is to better the lives of our feral animals. Everyone can start in their own home and neighbourhood. Help us with your ideas and abilities. Comment and share this page so we can reach as many as possible. We also have a whatsapp group. Background on the initiative: We seek to educate children through the efforts of each person in their household. This can also be done through educating the children of your neighbourhood about the importance of caring for animals and that they have souls and feelings and that they were created to live in peace with us. In addition, we can teach children to build small homes from boxes or tires. Moreover, feeding these feral animals with whatever they have instead of throwing the food. The food can be put in a small container for the animals to eat and once they are done, it can be removed, so the neighbours will not be disturbed. We also would like it if you document your initiative so people can learn and be motivated to do the same for the wellbeing of our society. Should you require any more information, please do not hesitate to contact us. https://m.facebook.com/groups/191193351827160 https://m.facebook.com/groups/191193351827160 Dear Subject: Supporting the Salaam Initiative for Animal Welfare We hope this finds you well and we hope for continuous success. In reference to the subject of this letter, we aim from this initiative to educate and teach children to show compassion towards animal in order to spread love, coexistence and sympathy which will bring about the attention of adults as well. Our objective is to end violence against animals and treat those who have been subjected to injury and mistreatment as our apology to these helpless creatures. The objectives of this initiative are quite simple and do not cost much as you would see in the brochure attached. We request your assistance and support in funding and improving our initiative based on our needs. We attach our letter of these needs. Kindly accept our appreciation and gratitude. Sincerely yours, Suha Hasan
Tommy T.12/19/2018 10:02
arrest the manufacturers!!
JD W.12/18/2018 17:42
Scary!
GlynisPierre M.12/18/2018 10:53
If we stop buying plastic maybe they will stop making it. Consumers are the ones who decide. Let's have just one day without buying anything wrapped in plastic just as a warning. I'm sure it will make a difference, well hopefully anyway.
Christine K.12/18/2018 02:43
Hellooooo Animals that have died ( birds especially) have died from injesting microparticals. A pristine attole (sp.?) home to an endangered birds have died. No people or tourism. This crap, again, thanks to us, is washed up on the shores doing irreparable damage and death. China has had great ideas on re-using plastic but they're not buying our trash anymore. I had no idea we shipped our waste to Thaigon, Vietnam... ho hum more of the same
Dinuka F.12/17/2018 13:44
The effects of unchecked greed. Now we can collectively choke on it...
Luka S.12/17/2018 13:22
Just great