Shaggy explains the story of "It Wasn't Me"

Was "It Wasn't Me" a song about cheating? We asked Shaggy himself...

07/19/2020 8:59 PM
Arte - il est temps

5 comments

  • Emmanuel D.
    an hour

    Women are way better players than men.

  • Ursula P.
    8 hours

  • Phanice S.
    14 hours

    Shaggy is a whole meal and a snack 😀

  • Maru P.
    16 hours

    My teacher caught me while i was cheating And i said IT WASNT ME

  • Mathews M.
    18 hours

    Great to know