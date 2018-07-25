back

She Stood Up To Prevent the Deportation of a Refugee

Elin Ersson refused to sit down on a flight — and her actions may have saved a man's life. ✈️

07/25/2018 7:01 PM
370 comments

  • Ali S.
    09/04/2018 10:42

    👍💝

  • Connor S.
    08/31/2018 22:33

    The guy was being deoprted for beating and abusing his wife and daughter. Sorry but good riddance

  • Byron F.
    08/31/2018 22:10

    Lol all that crying and moaning because of someone who is breaking a law. They probably put him on the next plane, so what was the point.

  • Ryley H.
    08/31/2018 21:27

    😒

  • Shankar K.
    08/31/2018 20:06

    HI.HI

  • Arshadz M.
    08/31/2018 16:19

    She has a beautiful heart ❤️ she is awesome human being.This is what human being supposed to be to care about each other we all love you

  • Jesus A.
    08/31/2018 16:07

    Snowflake alert. Keep bringing those savages and they will destroy Europe in no time. Idiots

  • MD R.
    08/31/2018 15:53

    Think you elina

  • Raj N.
    08/31/2018 13:36

    R

  • Shyamlal T.
    08/31/2018 09:02

    Hs

  • Shyamlal T.
    08/31/2018 09:02

    Hl

  • Irfan K.
    08/31/2018 08:18

    Islam is perfect religion

  • Moses N.
    08/31/2018 07:58

    when you use your white privilege for good :)))

  • Javaid K.
    08/31/2018 07:12

    Nice

  • Bham S.
    08/30/2018 22:53

    Guy could have been a rapist being sent back , just saying , now he says in your country to rape some more

  • Yehia A.
    08/30/2018 15:17

    She is beautiful from the inside just as the outside Hats off for you Elin

  • Patricia I.
    08/30/2018 14:11

    Super proud of you😘

  • Zahirkhan K.
    08/30/2018 07:37

    Many European like marechwuana and heroine maby she go for that .

  • Shantanu R.
    08/30/2018 06:18

    I didn't get it. What's the matter. can somebody explain

  • Bip K.
    08/30/2018 03:43

    This was great