Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

Simon Baker, award-winning actor and director, has an important message for all Australians on the future of our Great Barrier Reef. The Great Barrier Reef is in crisis. Since early 2016, nearly half of its corals have died due to heat stress caused by global warming, mainly driven by burning coal according to the Marine Conservation Organization. Having recently released his directorial debut Breath, Simon Baker became a kind of student of cinema at the Marrakech International Film Festival, taking in as many films and masterclasses as he could to express his concerns that nature is in danger.

“The way that in Australia we repay it is with a sense of inaction. It’s heartbreaking. There are a lot of obstacles. I’m not about to stand on a soapbox and bang on about it. The last thing people need, particularly in Australia, is a celebrity beating their righteous drum. But for me, as a person, it was a big part of my life and while I was away, I would have dreams of running around with my friends as a kid like the character in my film. So, it’s a little frustrating in Australia where the notion of climate change has been extremely politicized, and the idea of activism has been co-opted by politics in a negative way. Also, in Australia climate change is a debate when it’s not a political issue. It’s not a debate, it’s really just a concern and a nurturing concern of our home, not just our home but the home of humanity. The effects of climate change are going to be far worse than ruining the beauty of nature. With the bushfires, Sydney is not directly affected, but the air quality is at a point where people who are vulnerable to respiratory issues are at risk,” Simon Baker tells FilmInk.

Simon Baker wants you to know that this is a global emergency and instead of government officials responding, the Australian government is standing with Adani. The window to save the reef is closing fast and help is needed! Simon Baker is asking the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader to #StopAdani and fight for his countries reef and stop curb climate change.

