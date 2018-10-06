back
Sipadan offers 12 enchanting diving sites
This Malaysian island has the best diving spots. 👌
06/10/2018 6:34 PM
Rondon C.08/04/2019 08:45
For those who are interested in visiting... I had the chance to go there 2 years ago. it's better than the video shows. however be prepared for some issues regarding logistics. you have to fly to tawal city airport, from there take a 4 hours bus trip to sephorna (the ugliest city in the world. dirty, etc.) you won't stay any longer in sephorna. from there, go to one of the 2 small islands close to sipadan (mabul island and another i forgot the name), i made the mistake to go to a lodge-hotel in mabul and couldn't get the dive school to take me to sipadan. Luckly i met the dive school squad and visited sipadan but just because i stayed longer at mabul island. in mabul island you have a shanty town and 2 hotels, if you stay in those hotels it's like a package "you stay at least 5 nights and get 2 days of diving in sipadan". Why? "because people come here and just want to dive in sipadan" "it's obvious, so you oblige me to stay 3 extra days in a place i dont want just in order to allow me to dive there for 2 days" "yes, that's how it works". So besides those days i took to dive, i took another week in order to make more 2 days of diving. so be prepared to be in a hotel for 5 days in order to enjoy 2 days of diving, it's much better than anything i've seen in the maldives or thailand etc (not including fiji sharks at beqa laggon sharks). it's far, chaotic, but it is definitely worth it.
